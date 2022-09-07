ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 12

HeyBooboo!
2d ago

yeah it's sad but quite a few cemeteries that's happened to. Doesn't have to be black cemeteries. I'm sure the families were notified at the time. If they wanted to move them. Seems like the current owners didn't know.Dont think their business should be destroyed unless bought out. Maybe the non profit should buy the business and land then they could put up a plaque.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks hallway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Archaeologist#Racism#Florida Business
995qyk.com

$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different

Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tupac Is In Florida & Beating People With A Baseball Bat

Not sure if this is a variant of late great rapper Tupac Shakur but, a Florida woman by the same name is not doing the iconic rapper’s name any justice. The NY Post is reporting, that a Florida woman by the name of Tupac Amaru Shakur got locked up for attacking an old man with a baseball bat, all while the elderly gentleman was sitting on the bench outside of a hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

11-year-old catches Florida airport worker recording him in bathroom stall, sheriff says

An airport employee was arrested after he was accused of recording people, including an 11-year-old, under bathroom stalls, according to a Florida sheriff’s office. Detectives began investigating on June 30 after two people at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport said they saw a cellphone being held under the stall door while they were using a bathroom, according to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is about 100 miles southwest of Orlando.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
wmfe.org

Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says

A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy