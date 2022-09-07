ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

GENECIS Clinic’s Transgender Controversies Continue

The Dallas Express recently reported that a Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (GCISD) parent, in a letter to Grapevine High School Principal Alex Fingers, accused staff in the district of encouraging her child to transition genders. In the letter, the parent specifically took issue with training for GCISD staff that focused on transgender...
GRAPEVINE, TX
uta.edu

More efficient data center computing

A University of Texas at Arlington computer science team is using a $600,000 National Science Foundation grant to develop algorithms for microservice-based data center services that allow for quicker, more efficient use of data center computing resources. In addition, the grant will boost curriculum while supporting several doctoral students working...
ARLINGTON, TX
uta.edu

UTA In The News — Friday, September 9, 2022

Faculty from UTA’s Department of History spoke with CBS 11 and FOX 4 about the breaking news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. David Baillargeon, an assistant professor, is a historian of the modern British empire and Alex Hunnicutt, a senior lecturer, spoke about succession rules for the British monarchy.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
pgjonline.com

Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million

(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Innovation#Invention#College#The United States Patent
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Midtown on Hold Despite Sewer Line Completion

The site where Valley View Mall once stood now sits in shambles amidst a decade’s-worth of rubble, frustrating those who wish to see the site redeveloped into the supposedly forthcoming Dallas Midtown project. Dallas Midtown is a $4 billion planned urban living and retail center comprised of a mixed-use,...
DALLAS, TX
kagstv.com

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep Ellum

There is a new police unit responsible for Deep Ellum.Bruno Martins/Unsplash. The Dallas Police Department are increasing its patrolling of the Deep Ellum area with the launch of a new unit dedicated to the neighborhood. WFAA reports that the new unit is in response to the area being the scene of multiple shootings over the past year, including a recent fatal shooting.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE
dallasisd.org

Dallas ISD bids farewell to Geneva Heights Elementary Building

On Tuesday, a small group of alumni, teachers, and staff gathered to say their final goodbyes to Geneva Heights Elementary as we’ve known it, as a five-day demolition project began. “I have been at Geneva Heights for 21 years, so it is sad to see it come down, but...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DART Police Reaccredited by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation

Dallas Area Rapid Transit says their police department has once again been accredited in the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation (TPCAF) Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. DART said the program is voluntary and to receive accreditation police agencies must "prove their compliance with 170 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices." Some...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What Effect Does Extreme Heat Have on Airplanes?

Ever been at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport or Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in the summer months when the pilots asked for a reduction in luggage weight?. That was probably due to the extreme heat at those airports. It is this heat that plays an important role in an airplane being able to lift off the ground.
DALLAS, TX
WGAU

Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot

The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front of a door on which one of them had written "Murder the Media" each pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the riot.
HAWAII STATE
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts

Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy