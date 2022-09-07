Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
GENECIS Clinic’s Transgender Controversies Continue
The Dallas Express recently reported that a Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (GCISD) parent, in a letter to Grapevine High School Principal Alex Fingers, accused staff in the district of encouraging her child to transition genders. In the letter, the parent specifically took issue with training for GCISD staff that focused on transgender...
uta.edu
More efficient data center computing
A University of Texas at Arlington computer science team is using a $600,000 National Science Foundation grant to develop algorithms for microservice-based data center services that allow for quicker, more efficient use of data center computing resources. In addition, the grant will boost curriculum while supporting several doctoral students working...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
uta.edu
UTA In The News — Friday, September 9, 2022
Faculty from UTA’s Department of History spoke with CBS 11 and FOX 4 about the breaking news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. David Baillargeon, an assistant professor, is a historian of the modern British empire and Alex Hunnicutt, a senior lecturer, spoke about succession rules for the British monarchy.
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
dmagazine.com
Lawyer: Four Clients Sent to the ICU After Routine Operations at BSW Surgicare
Local lawyer Bruce Steckler says he is representing five clients whose routine surgeries went wrong at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which paused operations last week when the hospital discovered an IV bag that appeared to have been compromised. Four of those five ended up in the ICU, he says.
pgjonline.com
Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million
(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Midtown on Hold Despite Sewer Line Completion
The site where Valley View Mall once stood now sits in shambles amidst a decade’s-worth of rubble, frustrating those who wish to see the site redeveloped into the supposedly forthcoming Dallas Midtown project. Dallas Midtown is a $4 billion planned urban living and retail center comprised of a mixed-use,...
kagstv.com
Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991
AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
Frisco Residents Met With Police About Racism Against South Asian Americans
A Collin County Hindu temple came together Wednesday night to address the recent hate and violence toward the South Asian community. During the meeting, a number of community leaders spoke including members of Frisco police. The meeting was called to find out how the city of Frisco and police will...
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep Ellum
There is a new police unit responsible for Deep Ellum.Bruno Martins/Unsplash. The Dallas Police Department are increasing its patrolling of the Deep Ellum area with the launch of a new unit dedicated to the neighborhood. WFAA reports that the new unit is in response to the area being the scene of multiple shootings over the past year, including a recent fatal shooting.
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
fwtx.com
City Officials Juggle Redevelopment, Historic Preservation at Butler Place
Much like the issues facing the Farrington Field and Billingsley Field House acreage on University and Lancaster, redevelopment of Butler Place, the 42-acre former public housing site east of downtown, can only be properly fulfilled if the sum total of the history of the property is preserved. It is not...
dallasisd.org
Dallas ISD bids farewell to Geneva Heights Elementary Building
On Tuesday, a small group of alumni, teachers, and staff gathered to say their final goodbyes to Geneva Heights Elementary as we’ve known it, as a five-day demolition project began. “I have been at Geneva Heights for 21 years, so it is sad to see it come down, but...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DART Police Reaccredited by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation
Dallas Area Rapid Transit says their police department has once again been accredited in the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation (TPCAF) Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. DART said the program is voluntary and to receive accreditation police agencies must "prove their compliance with 170 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices." Some...
Taylor Hearn: 'You've Got to Give Back'
Roberto Clemente Award nominee honored for his work off the field during his time with Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What Effect Does Extreme Heat Have on Airplanes?
Ever been at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport or Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in the summer months when the pilots asked for a reduction in luggage weight?. That was probably due to the extreme heat at those airports. It is this heat that plays an important role in an airplane being able to lift off the ground.
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot
The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and a Texas man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front of a door on which one of them had written "Murder the Media" each pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a felony charge in connection with the riot.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts
Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
