Read full article on original website
Related
Child star Jennette McCurdy: ‘It took a long time to realise I was glad my mom died’
The former Nickelodeon star quit acting in her 20s after years spent trying to meet the impossible expectations of her mother. Now she’s revealing the truth in an explosive new memoir
"It Changed The Way I View Myself And My Life": People Are Revealing The Films That "Blew Their Mind," And I'm Adding Every Single One To My Watch List
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter August Francesca
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko's little girl has arrived!. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 58, and his artist wife, 27, welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Nicolas and...
ETOnline.com
Nicolas Cage's Wife Riko Shibata Gives Birth to Their First Child Together
A brand new bundle of joy! Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata have welcomed their first child together!. Shibata -- who got married to Cage during a striking ceremony in Las Vegas in 2021 -- gave birth on Wednesday, their rep confirmed to People. The pair are now proud parents...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bo Brundin, Swedish Actor in ‘The Great Waldo Pepper,’ Dies at 85
Bo Brundin, a Swedish actor who was best known for starring as a German war pilot opposite Robert Redford in “The Great Waldo Pepper” in 1975, died on Sept. 4 in his hometown of Uppsala, Sweden, Variety has confirmed. He was 85. In “The Great Waldo Pepper,” Burdin played Ernst Kessler, a famous German pilot who is hired by film producers as a flying consultant. Toward the end of the film as Redford’s Waldo Pepper and Brundin’s Kessler are filming a wartime duel, the two begin actually dogfighting with sincerity and Kessler surrenders as the two salute each other and fly...
EW.com
JoJo Siwa talks joining HSMTMTS as queer character: 'This was such a special role'
JoJo Siwa grew up as a fan of High School Musical, so when she got the call to join High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in a guest starring role this season, she said yes without asking any questions about what role she'd play. "I immediately was like, 'Yes,...
Julia Roberts wears gown embroidered with children's and husband's initials to 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere
Julia Roberts paid tribute to her family while out and about on the red carpet for the world premiere of her new movie, "Ticket to Paradise." The Oscar-winning actress posed for cameras wearing a custom Alexander McQueen look that included the embroidered initials of her children Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel.
Joe Sugg looks back: ‘I’d like to stay curious and unafraid of new things, just like that little boy in the picture’
YouTuber and actor Joe Sugg recreates an early acting gig and reflects on the highs and lows of social media fame
Comments / 0