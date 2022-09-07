ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?

A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
digitalspy.com

See How They Run is inspired by The Mousetrap true story

See How They Run is a terrific all-star murder-mystery that has a meta edge as its cast of suspects are involved with The Mousetrap. The long-running Agatha Christie play implores viewers to not reveal the ending and in the spirit of Christie, that's not what we're about to do here for See How They Run. Instead, we're going to delve into the various tidbits you learn about The Mousetrap in the movie.
digitalspy.com

Hocus Pocus 2 new trailer reveals first look at Ted Lasso star

Hocus Pocus 2 has conjured up a new trailer to hype up its release later this month on Disney+. The second trailer for the long-awaited sequel was unveiled today (September 9) during Disney's big showcase at D23 Expo. There's more plot in the spooky trailer, as well as the first look at Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham in the sequel.
IGN

First Look for Peter Pan and Wendy Revealed

At D23, audiences got the first look at the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy, a new live-action film that retells the story of the children who go to Neverland and meet Peter Pan. The new trailer begins with a shot of Neverland where Wendy and the Lost Boys just arrived at. The trailer eventually reveals a look at Peter Pan before ending on a look at Jude Law's Captain Hook.
digitalspy.com

Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return

Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
Deadline

Magnolia Acquires NA Rights On Venice Title ‘Blue Jean’

Magnolia Pictures acquired North American rights to Blue Jean, the directorial debut of Georgia Oakley which just world-premiered in the Venice Days section of the Venice Film Festival. Pic stars Rosy McEwen and won Venice’s Giornate degli Autori (GdA) People’s Choice award. Magnolia plans to release the film next year. Drama takes place in 1988 England, when Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean (McEwen), a closeted gym teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will challenge...
digitalspy.com

Royal family 1969 documentary

It being shown, I was 8 In 1969., it wouldn't be re shown in her lifetime. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. I think that the Queen requested many years ago that it was never to be broadcast in full again.
digitalspy.com

Dame Helen Mirren pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

The Queen actress Dame Helen Mirren has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death. Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 today (September 8) in Balmoral, Scotland. The Palace had previously confirmed that the late monarch was under medical supervision at...
digitalspy.com

Why was James Farrar so wasted on Hollyoaks?

A person who dips in and out of Hollyoaks wouldn’t even remember the character that he played. I was quite scared for him when he was cast as Zack Hudson last year but I couldn’t have been more wrong. Apart from Suki, he’s the best newcomer since the Carters arrived in my opinion. Thank god EE haven’t wasted him!
digitalspy.com

Home and Away postponed by Channel 5 following Queen Elizabeth II's death

Home and Away has been postponed this evening (September 9) following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Channel 5 confirmed a number of schedule changes following the news yesterday evening that the Queen had passed away aged 96, with the United Kingdom entering a period of national mourning. As such,...
digitalspy.com

Best Soap anniversary episodes

I loved the tram crash in Coronation Street and the Who killed Lucy in Eastenders. Years ago I would’ve said Who Killed Archie reveal but watching it again recently, it wasn’t that great and it has nothing to do with the live hiccups. It was just quite a boring episode.
digitalspy.com

First reviews for Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde

The first reviews for the Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde are in, and it's fair to say opinions are mixed. Blonde is a fictionalised take on the iconic actress's life, based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, where we get to see her go from Norma Jeane Baker to Marilyn Monroe, the most sought-after celebrity in the world.
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1

Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
digitalspy.com

Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz?

Apparently EE fans are pleaing for the name to be changed. Personally as @Queenshazza suggested in another thread, if they ever get round to adding new streets I'd like one to be called Elizabeth Road. Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz? 40 votes. 7 votes. No. 82%. 33...
digitalspy.com

The Little Mermaid remake teases classic song in first trailer

Disney has released a gorgeous first trailer for The Little Mermaid's live-action remake, swimming into cinemas next year. The trailer was unveiled during Disney's big panel today (September 9) at the D23 Expo, and it ends with a teaser of Halle Bailey's Ariel delivering the iconic song 'Part of Your World'.
