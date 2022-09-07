Read full article on original website
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?
A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
First look at Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire and Brad Pitt in star-studded new movie
A first look at star-studded new movie Babylon has been released. Starring the likes of The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie, Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt, the film focuses on 1920s Hollywood. In the new pictures, we get a sense of the glamour of...
See How They Run is inspired by The Mousetrap true story
See How They Run is a terrific all-star murder-mystery that has a meta edge as its cast of suspects are involved with The Mousetrap. The long-running Agatha Christie play implores viewers to not reveal the ending and in the spirit of Christie, that's not what we're about to do here for See How They Run. Instead, we're going to delve into the various tidbits you learn about The Mousetrap in the movie.
Hocus Pocus 2 new trailer reveals first look at Ted Lasso star
Hocus Pocus 2 has conjured up a new trailer to hype up its release later this month on Disney+. The second trailer for the long-awaited sequel was unveiled today (September 9) during Disney's big showcase at D23 Expo. There's more plot in the spooky trailer, as well as the first look at Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham in the sequel.
First Look for Peter Pan and Wendy Revealed
At D23, audiences got the first look at the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy, a new live-action film that retells the story of the children who go to Neverland and meet Peter Pan. The new trailer begins with a shot of Neverland where Wendy and the Lost Boys just arrived at. The trailer eventually reveals a look at Peter Pan before ending on a look at Jude Law's Captain Hook.
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
King Charles Slammed Over Desk Video: 'Manners Cost Nothing'
A video from the king's accession council and proclamation on Saturday showing his visible frustration at a close aide has been criticized online.
U.K.・
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton - 9 to 5 (From the upcoming Still Working 9 To 5 Documentary)
Dolly has a great voice too - so why is she so far in the background and why is this track suddenly so boring, slow and pointless with none of the fire of the original. Not all songs need to be slowed down. Just lame.
Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return
Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
Magnolia Acquires NA Rights On Venice Title ‘Blue Jean’
Magnolia Pictures acquired North American rights to Blue Jean, the directorial debut of Georgia Oakley which just world-premiered in the Venice Days section of the Venice Film Festival. Pic stars Rosy McEwen and won Venice’s Giornate degli Autori (GdA) People’s Choice award. Magnolia plans to release the film next year. Drama takes place in 1988 England, when Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians, forcing Jean (McEwen), a closeted gym teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will challenge...
NFL・
Royal family 1969 documentary
It being shown, I was 8 In 1969., it wouldn't be re shown in her lifetime. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. Clips were shown on the tributes last night. I think that the Queen requested many years ago that it was never to be broadcast in full again.
Dame Helen Mirren pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death
The Queen actress Dame Helen Mirren has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death. Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 today (September 8) in Balmoral, Scotland. The Palace had previously confirmed that the late monarch was under medical supervision at...
Why was James Farrar so wasted on Hollyoaks?
A person who dips in and out of Hollyoaks wouldn’t even remember the character that he played. I was quite scared for him when he was cast as Zack Hudson last year but I couldn’t have been more wrong. Apart from Suki, he’s the best newcomer since the Carters arrived in my opinion. Thank god EE haven’t wasted him!
Home and Away postponed by Channel 5 following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Home and Away has been postponed this evening (September 9) following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Channel 5 confirmed a number of schedule changes following the news yesterday evening that the Queen had passed away aged 96, with the United Kingdom entering a period of national mourning. As such,...
Best Soap anniversary episodes
I loved the tram crash in Coronation Street and the Who killed Lucy in Eastenders. Years ago I would’ve said Who Killed Archie reveal but watching it again recently, it wasn’t that great and it has nothing to do with the live hiccups. It was just quite a boring episode.
First reviews for Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde
The first reviews for the Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde are in, and it's fair to say opinions are mixed. Blonde is a fictionalised take on the iconic actress's life, based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, where we get to see her go from Norma Jeane Baker to Marilyn Monroe, the most sought-after celebrity in the world.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz?
Apparently EE fans are pleaing for the name to be changed. Personally as @Queenshazza suggested in another thread, if they ever get round to adding new streets I'd like one to be called Elizabeth Road. Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz? 40 votes. 7 votes. No. 82%. 33...
U.K.・
The Little Mermaid remake teases classic song in first trailer
Disney has released a gorgeous first trailer for The Little Mermaid's live-action remake, swimming into cinemas next year. The trailer was unveiled during Disney's big panel today (September 9) at the D23 Expo, and it ends with a teaser of Halle Bailey's Ariel delivering the iconic song 'Part of Your World'.
