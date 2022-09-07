Read full article on original website
Related
Shia LaBeouf Lands His Next Movie Role As He Opens Up About Don’t Worry Darling And His Personal Life
While Shia LaBeouf is addressing his personal controversies in the media, the actor has found himself cast in his next major film project.
Elle
Florence Pugh Wears Off-the-Shoulder Body Suit to Venice Film Festival Premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling'
On Monday, Florence Pugh walked the red carpet for the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival wearing a dramatic body suit, with an off-the-shoulder design featuring over-sized puffed sleeves and a gorgeous long train that swept behind her as she posed. The train framed her bare legs, which were lengthened by a pair of black pointed high heels. The sheer black material for the ensemble was studded with sparkling crystals.
EW.com
Harry Styles jokes that he DID actually spit on Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darling premiere
It was the spit heard around the world. With the internet consumed by drama and gossip surrounding the upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling, some eagle-eyed observers were certain they saw Harry Styles spit on costar Chris Pine as the actors took their seats at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The claim was debunked by Pine's rep — but the pop superstar had something different to say when he returned to play Madison Square Garden this week.
Shia LaBeouf Responds to Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Counterclaims: “It Is What It Is”
No stranger to controversy, Shia LaBeouf kicked up a media frenzy when — ahead of Don’t Worry Darling’s Sept. 5 world premiere at the Venice Film Festival — he released a trove of texts and a video from director Olivia Wilde in an effort to disprove Wilde’s claims of having fired him from the film. Wilde, meanwhile, has kept the he-said, she-said going, doubling down on her assertion in a new Vanity Fair interview. On Sept. 2, LaBeouf, 36, attended his own Venice premiere — for Abel Ferarra’s Padre Pio, a historical drama set at the dawn of fascism in Italy....
RELATED PEOPLE
Florence Pugh Missing ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Conference, Will Still Walk Venice Red Carpet
As the world premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice International Film Festival approaches, rumors about the troubled production and alleged infighting between the cast continue to swirl. Many expected those rumors to either be definitively squashed or come to a head at the film’s premiere, where director Olivia Wilde would be in attendance with stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Pugh was always expected to make a rather brief appearance at the Venice premiere, flying in from Budapest (where she is currently filming “Dune: Part II”) for the occasion. But a new report from Variety revealed that while the...
With 'Bros,' Luke Macfarlane proves he's a rom-com natural. (All those Hallmark movies didn't hurt)
In 'Bros,' the first studio rom-com with an all LGBTQ cast, Luke Macfarlane shines as the knockout love interest opposite comedian Billy Eichner.
The Shia LaBeouf Comeback Continues: Francis Ford Coppola Casts Him in ‘Megalopolis’
Shia LaBeouf isn’t worried about his comeback. After parting ways with Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” backtracking on the autobiographical status of his “Honey Boy” father-son drama, and speaking out on the abuse allegations and lawsuit filed by ex-partner FKA Twigs, the “Padre Pio” actor has joined Francis Ford Coppola’s massive “Megalopolis” cast. LaBeouf’s casting announcement also included that director Coppola’s sister Talia Shire (“Rocky”) will reunite with the auteur after starring in “The Godfather,” along with nephew Jason Schwartzman. Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar also join the ensemble cast. Previously announced “Megalopolis” mega-stars include Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler Perry Talks Diversity Push Concerns – “I Don’t Want To Have Black People In Seats They Were Not Ready For”
Tyler Perry expressed his excitement over the recent push for diversity in the film and TV business at a Toronto industry keynote on Sunday but added the drive would only succeed if it were accompanied by education, training and time to gain experience. The director, who has blazed a trail throughout his career in enlarging the space for black stories and talent on the small and big screen, is at Toronto for the world premiere of his new film A Jazzman’s Blues ahead of it release on Netflix on September 23. A labor of love for Perry that has been 27 years in...
NFL・
Fans Think Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine At 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere As Pop Star Avoids His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde
The drama between the cast of Don't Worry Darling was on full display during the Venice Film Festival and many fans believe Harry Styles may have spit on Chris Pine inside the theater. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that director Olivia Wilde and her star Florence Pugh have been feuding behind the scenes. The story goes that Pugh was not impressed with how Wilde acted on set with her boyfriend/co-star of the film, Harry. The tension came to a head after Olivia gave an interview where she said she had fired Shia LaBeouf. She told Variety, "I say this...
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Spitgate! 2nd Video Of Harry Styles Allegedly Spitting On Chris Pine Surfaces As His Rep Denies Drama Between 'Don't Worry Darling' Costars
A second video has emerged showing the interaction between Harry Styles and Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival where fans believe the pop star spit on his Don't Worry Darling costar, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the cast of the Olivia Wilde-directed film was out promoting their new film but the tension was visible. For weeks, Wilde and the star of her film, Florence Pugh, have been dealing with talk they are feuding. Insiders claimed Pugh was upset with the way Wilde ran her set and was too close with her boyfriend Styles while working. Wilde spoke...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daniel Radcliffe and Accordions Get Big Applause at the ‘Weird’ TIFF Premiere
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opened the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival, where hopeful audience members started lining up over two hours before the midnight screening, some in their best Hawaiian-print shirts and curly wigs. There were also at least two accordions waiting in line. Weird, which “Weird Al” Yankovic co-wrote with director Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley) and produced, stars Daniel Radcliffe as a subversive version of Yankovic, seen in the trailer shirtless, swilling whiskey onstage and entertaining Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood) in between accordion riffs. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Weird : The Al Yankovic Story'...
Matthew Fox Returns to TV With ‘Scarily Apt’ Energy Crisis Drama ‘Last Light’
In his first acting role in seven years, “Lost” star Matthew Fox plays Andy Yeats, a petrochemical scientist who discovers that the world’s oil supply has been deliberately sabotaged, leading to a worldwide crisis where planes fall from the sky and civilization teeters on the brink of collapse in Peacock’s five-part series “Last Light.”
EW.com
Olivia Wilde dismisses Don't Worry Darling tension with Florence Pugh as 'baseless rumors and gossip'
Olivia Wilde isn't exactly wild about the drama surrounding her and Florence Pugh. In response, the actress-director is dismissing speculation of tension between them. Since production first began on Wilde's second film, Don't Worry Darling, rumors of their supposed rift have been flooding social media. They became a million times worse, however, following a leaked video message that Wilde sent to Shia LaBeouf, who was previously set to play Harry Styles' character in the film, in which she called Pugh, who stars in the film, "Miss Flo."
Beanie Feldstein joins untitled Ethan Coen solo film
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein has been tapped to join Ethan Coen's upcoming film, which will mark the director's first solo film. According to Deadline, Feldstein is set to appear alongside Margaret Qualley (Maid) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers) in the still-untitled film. The two were previously announced last...
"It Changed The Way I View Myself And My Life": People Are Revealing The Films That "Blew Their Mind," And I'm Adding Every Single One To My Watch List
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
Michael Mando joins Brian Tyree Henry in 'Sinking Spring' from Apple TV+
Michael Mando will join Brian Tyree Henry in the upcoming crime drama series "Sinking Spring" from Apple TV+.
digitalspy.com
Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay reveals pregnancy at Venice Film Festival
Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay has revealed her pregnancy during a red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the screening of her new movie The Hanging Sun where she debuted her baby bump. Brown Findlay wore a plunging pink dress to the event which she...
Anna Kendrick Sets Directorial Debut With True Crime Thriller ‘The Dating Game’
Anna Kendrick is set to make her directorial debut with the true crime thriller The Dating Game from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. Kendrick will also produce and star in the flick, which is from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald and is based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome and funny bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming façade was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer “I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it,”...
Comments / 0