No. 13 Utah routs overmatched Southern Utah 73-7
Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half, Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns and No. 13 Utah routed Southern Utah 73-7 on Saturday.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Heritage Choir Open’s Concert Season With “Hymns of Praise”
The Southern Utah Heritage Choir (SUHC) begins its 28th season and a full slate of seasonal concerts with two inspirational performances at the St. George Tabernacle. Hymns of Praise will be performed on Friday, September 23, 2022, and Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 PM. Admission to the Tabernacle concerts is free to the public with open seating.
890kdxu.com
St. George Sets New Heat Record Tuesday
(St. George, UT) -- St. George has set a record for the hottest September 6 ever. The temperature topped out at 111 degrees after 3 p.m. after going over 100 before noon. Salt Lake City also hit its 33rd day in 2022 over 100 degrees, setting a new all-time record.
kmyu.tv
Police use tire spikes to stop 100 mph chase in southern Utah
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — A Hurricane police officer used tire spikes to stop a high-speed chase at 100 miles per hour. Ryan Lane Blackmore, 45, was arrested and booked on one felony charge of failing to stop or respond at command of police. According to officials, the chase started...
890kdxu.com
Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
suunews.net
Cedar City company to host first “warehouse sale”
Cedar City company Outdoor Vitals is hosting their first-ever warehouse sale on Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everything will be 10-50% off, door prizes, giveaways and free backpacking food samples. The sale will be located at 180 West 900 North, Cedar City, Utah. Outdoor Vitals is owned...
890kdxu.com
Man Facing Charges For Threatening St George Police On Facebook
(St. George, UT) -- A 30-year-old Ivins man is facing charges for creating a fake Facebook profile of someone he got into an argument with on an NBA forum and threatening St. George police. Ethan Freier used the victim's ex-wife for the profile picture and started harassing him. He then sent a message to police that he was being harassed and was going to bomb the police department. Freier also sent messages to police saying he was being harassed, but police found he had a history of creating fake accounts. He is facing a threat of terrorism charge along with forgery.
890kdxu.com
Heavy Traffic Slows I-15 To A Crawl Between St. George and Mesquite
(Littlefield, AZ) -- Traffic heading south on Interstate 15 moved at a crawl last evening. The traffic through the Virgin River Gorge was moving around five-miles-an-hour from St. George to Mesquite. No accidents were reported, just a lot of people leaving the area. Northbound traffic was not impacted.
Woman arrested for driving over 120 mph after police chase
A woman was arrested in Beaver County after she was caught driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour and engaged police in a high-speed chase.
