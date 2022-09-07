(St. George, UT) -- A 30-year-old Ivins man is facing charges for creating a fake Facebook profile of someone he got into an argument with on an NBA forum and threatening St. George police. Ethan Freier used the victim's ex-wife for the profile picture and started harassing him. He then sent a message to police that he was being harassed and was going to bomb the police department. Freier also sent messages to police saying he was being harassed, but police found he had a history of creating fake accounts. He is facing a threat of terrorism charge along with forgery.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO