Michigan-Hawaii football game delayed due to weather
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s football game against Hawaii will start later than expected. Kickoff for Saturday’s game is now set for approximately 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network, after storms around the Ann Arbor area prompted an evacuation of Michigan Stadium. Players have returned to...
saturdaytradition.com
Rain delay at Michigan Stadium produces epic tribute for Hawaii's visit to Ann Arbor
In Week 2, Michigan is welcoming Hawaii to Ann Arbor for a nonconference battle. Unfortunately, that game underwent a slight pre-game delay due to weather with thunderstorms in the area. The storms have slightly cleared but could still produce more cells throughout the evening as the game remains delayed. However,...
This New Corn Maze Is Perfect For Michigan And Michigan State Fans
It's that time of year again in Michigan. Summer is winding down, the kids are back in school, and we're getting ready for cooler fall weather. When fall finally arrives, one fun thing to do is go to a corn maze. If your friends and family are fans of The Spartans or The Wolverines, then this corn maze is perfect for them.
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University tailgating hours start Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Spartans will be heading to bed a little early Friday night, ahead of Saturday’s game. That’s because it’s the first time tailgating lots will open at 7 a.m. for a late afternoon kick off. On Saturdays, tailgating lots will now we open...
LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game
Michigan State will have new lids this week against the Zips!
Fox47News
Here's when Michigan, Michigan State & Detroit Lions play this weekend
(WXYZ) — It's a big weekend for football fans throughout the State of Michigan! Both Michigan and Michigan State are looking to win their second straight game, the Detroit Lions will debut. First up this weekend is Michigan State. The Spartans will host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon...
wrif.com
Greta Van Fleet Cancel Michigan Shows
Say it isn’t so! Popular Michigan rock band Greta Van Fleet has pulled the plug on their upcoming Flint and Ypsilanti shows. In a message to fans on social media, the band shared, “Due to production and logistical issues outside our control, we regrettably music cancel the upcoming shows in Flint and Ypsilanti. We truly wish the circumstances were different and we could see you next week. Thank you for your long-standing support.”
MLive.com
Michigan native to give blast from past at Martin’s Funny Car Nationals
The Michigan native said his Buzzy’s Nitro Bomber Funny Car is even cooler to race. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?
Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
$3 Movie Day Leads to 100-Person Brawl at Michigan Movie Theater
About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out Saturday (9/3) at a Michigan movie theater on a day designated as National Cinema Day. The brouhaha broke out at approximately 9 pm at the cinema in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Police arrested four people who were involved in the fight.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
rvbusiness.com
Coachmen’s Mike Bear Reflects on Life After a Long RV Career
After retiring from a successful 34-year career in the RV industry – for the past 14 years as the general manager of Coachmen’s Class C Divisions 210 & 215 – Mike Bear is planning to spend some time aboard a different type of “recreational vehicle.”. Bear,...
Community rallies around West Ottawa football player, his family after devastating crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The community is rallying around a West Ottawa High football player who was critically injured in a crash north of Holland. Sam Smalldon, 16, a junior wide receiver, suffered serious injuries this week in a single-vehicle crash. His family and friends are hopeful for a strong recovery.
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Molly, at the SPCA of SW Michigan, Will Easily Steal Your Heart
This is Molly. She's just a couple of months old and weighs barely five pounds but, boy, did she have lots of love to give. Even while we were on air this morning, it was hard to stay focused because all Molly wanted to do was give lots of kisses. It's hard to tell what kind of dog Molly is or how big she'll eventually be but, it feels safe to say that she might be part chihuahua.
Harmony Hall Near Bridge St. Closing But, Will it be For Good?
Harmony Brewing Company has a location that is near Bridge Street in Grand Rapids and will be closing its doors in early October. Normally when you think of beer and October, you are thinking of some sort of Octoberfest celebration or some new limited fall brews from your favorite local brewery.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
