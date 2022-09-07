In just two weeks, the first round of $3,200 direct payments will be distributed to qualified Alaskans, Alaska government document showed. The Alaska legislature earlier this year adopted a budget that calls for distributing $3,200 to qualified people by the end of the year. The Alaska Department of Revenue has announced that the first batch of direct payments will begin to arrive in bank accounts on September 20, as per Alaska's Department of Revenue.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO