She defeated Sarah Palin. But Mary Peltola and her hometown face bigger problems
Mary Peltola will be the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. The place she grew up faces a series of existential threats.
Black Bear Swats Alaska Tourist in ‘Extremely Rare’ Incident
A tourist in Anchorage, Alaska sustained minor injuries on Sunday night. A black bear approached the woman and swatted at her several times. The bear made contact with her twice in what local wildlife officials deem an “extremely rare” incident. The crazy encounter occurred on the city’s urban trail system.
Green Crabs Are About to Invade Alaska, First Signs Discovered by Intern
Well, this calls for a promotion. As it turns out, an intern discovered the first… The post Green Crabs Are About to Invade Alaska, First Signs Discovered by Intern appeared first on Outsider.
Stimulus Check 2022: How To Claim Up to $3200 in 2 Weeks in Alaska, and September Stimulus Check in Other States
In just two weeks, the first round of $3,200 direct payments will be distributed to qualified Alaskans, Alaska government document showed. The Alaska legislature earlier this year adopted a budget that calls for distributing $3,200 to qualified people by the end of the year. The Alaska Department of Revenue has announced that the first batch of direct payments will begin to arrive in bank accounts on September 20, as per Alaska's Department of Revenue.
Chateau Fukushima? Japanese winery tries to shake off negative image
Ten years after the nuclear disaster, local agri-businesses are looking to the future
Joe Biden: The Enemy of American Energy | Opinion
The Biden administration's senseless and destructive war on energy is hurting Alaska—and America.
