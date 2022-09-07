ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inxeption cuts ribbon on Louisville headquarters

— Leaders from Inxeption, an industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company, cuts the ribbon on the company’s new Louisville headquarters, which will create 200 full-time jobs with a $125 million investment over the next five years. Inxeption’s new headquarters is located in an 18,000-square-foot space on the 29th...
