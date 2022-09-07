Read full article on original website
Related
lanereport.com
Chemical & Industrial Engineering Inc. to invest $264,000 with Jefferson County expansion
— Chemical & Industrial (C&I) Engineering Inc., a full-service engineering firm, announced it will expand the company’s operations in Louisville with a $264,000 investment that will create 24 full-time jobs. This investment is a critical step for C&I in deciding where to hire staff and invest capital in state-of-the-art...
lanereport.com
Inxeption cuts ribbon on Louisville headquarters
— Leaders from Inxeption, an industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company, cuts the ribbon on the company’s new Louisville headquarters, which will create 200 full-time jobs with a $125 million investment over the next five years. Inxeption’s new headquarters is located in an 18,000-square-foot space on the 29th...
Comments / 0