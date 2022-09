Clarence “Ray” Sloop, 93, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in Wilkes County. Mr. Sloop was born on February 1, 1929, in Alexander County, to the late C.P. Sloop and Stella Elliot Sloop. Ray proudly served his country in the US Army. Before retiring, Ray worked as a dispatcher for Holly Farms and Tyson. He was of the Baptist faith.

WILKES COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO