Wayne, NE

waynedailynews.com

Ponca State Park September 10 – 11 Activities

PONCA – With the Missouri River Outdoor Expo slated for next weekend, Ponca State Park will be offering more weekend activities for families to enjoy. According to a release, open this Saturday morning with introduction to archery from 9 – 11 a.m. and then an introductory course on the slingshot will be at the same time on Sunday, September 11.
PONCA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought

AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
AMES, NE
kicdam.com

Sioux City Man Charged Following Lengthy Storm Lake Theft Investigation

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sioux man has been formally charged in a Storm Lake theft investigation that began earlier this year. Police were originally called to a local hardware store in late January where there were reportedly signs of forced entry and evidence of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of merchandise being taken.
STORM LAKE, IA
Panhandle Post

NSP investigating shooting death in Rural Wayne County

NORFOLK, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol continues investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence at 320 Y Road, north of Wisner. Upon arrival, deputies located...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City. Coop claimed...
SIOUX CITY, IA
iheart.com

Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County

(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

NSP: One dead after shooting in Wayne County

WISNER, Neb. (NCN) - Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol’s Public Relations Director, Cody Thomas, said authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:15 p.m. in Wayne County. Thomas said that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Foot Pursuit continues from weekend. Suspect at large.

On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH NEAR WISNER

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING DEATH THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY EVENING IN RURAL WAYNE COUNTY. THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIALLY RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AROUND 7:15 P.M. AT A RESIDENCE AT 320 Y ROAD, NORTH OF WISNER. DEPUTIES FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND.
WISNER, NE

