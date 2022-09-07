Read full article on original website
Related
South Sioux City Community School District issues scam alert
The South Sioux City Community School District has released a statement stating that they have received calls from community members about possible scam attempts.
News Channel Nebraska
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. - A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., to prepare for upgrades at the substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska Public Power...
waynedailynews.com
Ponca State Park September 10 – 11 Activities
PONCA – With the Missouri River Outdoor Expo slated for next weekend, Ponca State Park will be offering more weekend activities for families to enjoy. According to a release, open this Saturday morning with introduction to archery from 9 – 11 a.m. and then an introductory course on the slingshot will be at the same time on Sunday, September 11.
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northeast Nebraska elevated into ‘Exceptional Drought’ as dry weather drags on
The National Drought Mitigation Center in Lincoln, Neb., released their updated look at the Drought Monitor on Thursday morning revealing worsening conditions in Siouxland related to a lack of rainfall and relatively intense August & September heat.
kicdam.com
Sioux City Man Charged Following Lengthy Storm Lake Theft Investigation
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sioux man has been formally charged in a Storm Lake theft investigation that began earlier this year. Police were originally called to a local hardware store in late January where there were reportedly signs of forced entry and evidence of more than 25-hundred dollars worth of merchandise being taken.
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in Siouxland home; Man arrested
A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.
NSP investigating shooting death in Rural Wayne County
NORFOLK, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol continues investigating a shooting death that occurred Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. at a residence at 320 Y Road, north of Wisner. Upon arrival, deputies located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norfolk police warn of phone scam
The Norfolk Police Division is warning residents of a scam taking place.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City. Coop claimed...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football edges out Norfolk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island hosted Norfolk for their Friday night matchup. GISH wins a close one 20-16. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County
(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
WOWT
NSP: One dead after shooting in Wayne County
WISNER, Neb. (NCN) - Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol’s Public Relations Director, Cody Thomas, said authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:15 p.m. in Wayne County. Thomas said that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially...
thebestmix1055.com
Foot Pursuit continues from weekend. Suspect at large.
On Saturday, September 3rd, at approximately 1:35 pm, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy observed a previously reported stolen vehicle out North Bend, near Menards in Fremont. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over at 23rd and Diers Parkway in Fremont, but the vehicle failed to yield to the emergency lights and evaded the deputy. The vehicle was tracked down and abandoned in the 200 block of South Birchwood Drive in Fremont. The male driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot from officers. With the assistance of Fremont Police and Nebraska Game and Parks officers, a perimeter was established in the area, but the driver was not located.
siouxlandnews.com
Several trapped after car accident on Highway 20 outside Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Emergency crews in Sioux City were called to an accident on Highway 20 that left several people trapped. That crash happened about 4:15 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue between Moville and Correctionville. Initial reports state several people were trapped...
waynedailynews.com
WSC Black And Gold Performing Arts Series To Open With Chanticleer Concert On October 7
WAYNE – In less than a month, Wayne State College will be welcoming in Grammy Award-winning Chanticleer who will demonstrate impressive virtuosic precision. According to a release from WSC, the Friday, October 7 concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Ley Theatre. The Chanticleer concert is the first of...
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE SHOOTING DEATH NEAR WISNER
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL IS INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING DEATH THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY EVENING IN RURAL WAYNE COUNTY. THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIALLY RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT AROUND 7:15 P.M. AT A RESIDENCE AT 320 Y ROAD, NORTH OF WISNER. DEPUTIES FOUND A MALE VICTIM WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND.
KETV.com
Nebraska facing worst drought conditions in nearly 10 years, maps show
Neb. — Drought conditions are intensifying in Nebraska. More than 10% of the state is in extreme drought for the first time since 2013. Some areas, like Dodge County, are seeing exceptional drought that hasn't been seen in decades. The entire state is in some state of drought...
Comments / 0