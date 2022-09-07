Read full article on original website
Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia
A man was shot early this morning in Columbia. Police are saying he is stable. The post Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri River bridge crash on I-70 cleared
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash that bogged down westbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge happened when a vehicle rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction. The crash, which temporarily shut down the road, happened as traffic was slowed down because of a stranded motorist, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Traffic was initially at a standstill but continued to move slowly for hours.
MARSHALL MAN ARRESTED IN DISTURBANCE WITH MACHETE
A Marshall man was arrested during a disturbance with a machete on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched to 931 West College in Marshall at approximately 5:41 p.m. When the officers arrived they observed two male subjects standing next to a red Ford Ranger. The officers involved had been alerted to a man wearing red with the machete. Officers proceed to place 18-year-old Jacob Goodheart into custody.
Report: Speed, drugs likely factors in deadly Howard County crash
Speeding and drugs are listed as probable contributing factors in a July crash that killed two people on Highway 124 in Howard County. The post Report: Speed, drugs likely factors in deadly Howard County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hallsville man who abandoned fatal overdose victim heads to trial in October
A new trial date is set for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled earlier this week for a jury trial to begin October 5. He’s charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Hull after being dispatched for a disturbance. The call came into dispatch at 7:32PM for a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum and...
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
New details emerge in Greitens custody case
New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.
Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval
The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a $10 million plan Wednesday to demolish Mizzou North. The post Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal
One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
Mizzou offensive lineman no longer with team, per report
Missouri offensive lineman Dylan Spencer is no longer with the team, a university spokesperson confirmed to Mizzou beat writer Jarod Hamilton Thursday. Spencer started his career at Mizzou, transferred to Jackson State, transferred back and is now out of the program for a second time, per the report. That’s a...
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan raises bigger concerns for Missourians
Many former and current Missouri college students say they’re thrilled that up to $20,000 in debt for low-income and up to $10,000 for middle-income earners has been or soon will be eliminated. But, they also have concerns that President Biden’s executive action is only a short-term solution to a...
