Paris, MO

abc17news.com

Missouri River bridge crash on I-70 cleared

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash that bogged down westbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge happened when a vehicle rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction. The crash, which temporarily shut down the road, happened as traffic was slowed down because of a stranded motorist, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Traffic was initially at a standstill but continued to move slowly for hours.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN ARRESTED IN DISTURBANCE WITH MACHETE

A Marshall man was arrested during a disturbance with a machete on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched to 931 West College in Marshall at approximately 5:41 p.m. When the officers arrived they observed two male subjects standing next to a red Ford Ranger. The officers involved had been alerted to a man wearing red with the machete. Officers proceed to place 18-year-old Jacob Goodheart into custody.
MARSHALL, MO
Moberly, MO
Missouri Accidents
Canton, MO
Madison, MO
Paris, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
Perry, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
wlds.com

Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Hull after being dispatched for a disturbance. The call came into dispatch at 7:32PM for a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum and...
HULL, IL
Ronald Davis
kjluradio.com

New details emerge in Greitens custody case

New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal

One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
HANNIBAL, MO
#Traffic Accident
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou offensive lineman no longer with team, per report

Missouri offensive lineman Dylan Spencer is no longer with the team, a university spokesperson confirmed to Mizzou beat writer Jarod Hamilton Thursday. Spencer started his career at Mizzou, transferred to Jackson State, transferred back and is now out of the program for a second time, per the report. That’s a...
COLUMBIA, MO

