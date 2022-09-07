ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season

All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry

Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?

If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman is still having to convince people he’s got nothing to do with ‘The Rings of Power’

Neil Gaiman is a hugely talented guy with fingers in a lot of different pies. Aside from his long history of penning iconic comics and novels, the acclaimed author and writer just brought The Sandman to the screen for Netflix. One thing he absolutely is not responsible for, however, is Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gaiman having precisely zero input in anything to do with the series. And yet the internet can’t shift the belief that he’s its secret showrunner.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ is A24’s biggest movie yet

It’s safe to say that A24 more than pulls its fair share of weight when it comes to movies. From spring to summer this year alone, we’ve gotten X, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Men, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, to say nothing of its upcoming headline-stealers such as The Whale, which will mark a triumphant return for actor Brendan Fraser after his tumultuous and tragic decline in the industry.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: New ‘Willow’ trailer teases a magical return for Warwick Davis’ sorcerer

In the first bit of non-Star Wars content the legendary studio has created for Disney Plus, Lucasfilm is about to serve up a sequel that fans of a cult favorite fantasy have been waiting more than three decades for: Willow. The follow up to the 1988 cult classic, the film is headed to streaming this fall, and a new trailer for the Warwick Davis vehicle has just come our way via Disney’s D23 Expo.
wegotthiscovered.com

5 true crime podcasters who found themselves on the other side of an interrogation

Battle not with monsters, lest ye become a monster. This phrase has never held more truth than with these five true crime podcasters, who very quickly found themselves on the other side of an accusation. From inappropriate fan requests to unchecked facts and releasing one too many details, these podcasters wound up becoming one of the very criminals they’ve dedicated their lives to studying and reporting.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans are furious with Feige after no new Wanda news surfaces at D23

Not only did Marvel fans (kind of) get their hopes dashed at D23 after hearing rumors that the Scarlet Witch herself Elizabeth Olsen was supposed to be in attendance, now they have to deal with the fact there’s no news about the famous property at all. There was a...
