wegotthiscovered.com
A sickeningly overstuffed horror comedy throws the kitchen sink at the streaming Top 10
Mixing horror and comedy has been a staple part of the cinematic diet for decades, but 2015’s Freaks of Nature is a glaring example of what happens when adding too many ingredients creates a sickly feeling, as opposed to satisfaction. As far as high concepts go, director Robbie Pickering...
A frustratingly subpar supernatural horror sequel fulfills its destiny on Netflix
In all honesty, there was nowhere else for It: Chapter Two to go but down, after the first installment in Andy Muschietti’s two-part Stephen King extravaganza became a cultural phenomenon. Widely praised by critics and absolutely adored by fans, the terrifying tale that turned Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise into an...
The remake of an adaptation that’s desperately trying to be remade again lives the dream on streaming
Based on its enduring quotability, legacy, and ongoing business empire that’s spawned innumerable tie-ins across all forms of media, merchandising, and apparel, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to suggest that Brian De Palma’s Scarface is one of the most instantly-recognizable films ever made. Close...
A monotonous medieval misfire pulls a bland sword from a dull stone on Netflix
1995 was a huge year for medieval epics for Hollywood, even if Mel Gibson’s Braveheart ended up stealing almost all of the plaudits, box office success, and awards season recognition. Liam Neeson’s Rob Roy didn’t deserve to fly under the radar, but First Knight definitely did. There...
Fans furious as an acclaimed comic book show gets canned after one season
All of the critical adulation in the world for a TV series doesn’t mean a damn thing if not enough people check it out to merit further seasons, something Prime Video’s Paper Girls has discovered after being canceled just eight episodes in. Despite boasting a Certified Fresh Rotten...
Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry
Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
Is Netflix’s ‘The Imperfects’ based on a book?
If anyone is craving another movie or series filled with CGI monsters (with Marvel not releasing one anytime soon), then there’s good news. The wait is over, thanks to Netflix’s September 8 release of the much-anticipated fantasy horror adventure series, The Imperfects. The series follows a group of teenagers with supernatural abilities who form a group to hunt the evil scientist who is performs experiments on them that turns them into monsters.
Fans are whooping after a ‘View’ co-host nearly ended the show 20 minutes early
Whoopi Goldberg is the personification of the phrase, “Not today,” as she tried to sign off on The View 20 minutes early. Look — we get it; we’ve all been there, in the thick of “one of those days” where you’re just ready to call it quits early. Luckily, those moments are usually not caught on camera for public display.
Neil Gaiman is still having to convince people he’s got nothing to do with ‘The Rings of Power’
Neil Gaiman is a hugely talented guy with fingers in a lot of different pies. Aside from his long history of penning iconic comics and novels, the acclaimed author and writer just brought The Sandman to the screen for Netflix. One thing he absolutely is not responsible for, however, is Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with Gaiman having precisely zero input in anything to do with the series. And yet the internet can’t shift the belief that he’s its secret showrunner.
‘Dumb and Dumber’ director teaming up with John Cena and Zac Efron for R-rated comedy
Is Cringe Comedy back, baby? Master of the genre Peter Farrelly, who alongside brother Bobby directed such comedy classics as Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, Me, Myself and I, and Dumb and Dumber, seems to be returning to form and he’s bringing John Cena and Zac Efron along for the ride.
Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ is A24’s biggest movie yet
It’s safe to say that A24 more than pulls its fair share of weight when it comes to movies. From spring to summer this year alone, we’ve gotten X, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Men, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, to say nothing of its upcoming headline-stealers such as The Whale, which will mark a triumphant return for actor Brendan Fraser after his tumultuous and tragic decline in the industry.
Trolls sharpen their knives as Brie Larson asks if anyone even wants to see her return as Captain Marvel
One of the great mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been the intense dislike and disdain many subsets hold for both star Brie Larson and her solo debut Captain Marvel. Despite earning over a billion dollars at the box office to rank as one of the franchise’s highest-grossing...
Fans hope Anakin doesn’t cameo in ‘Young Jedi Adventures’ for obvious reasons
In the Disney era of Star Wars, sometimes it seems the producers don’t double check the source material before filming. They maybe should have Googled “Order 66” ahead of announcing The Young Jedi Adventures. Fans on Twitter pounced on the comedic opportunity laid before them. Set during...
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
Watch: New ‘Willow’ trailer teases a magical return for Warwick Davis’ sorcerer
In the first bit of non-Star Wars content the legendary studio has created for Disney Plus, Lucasfilm is about to serve up a sequel that fans of a cult favorite fantasy have been waiting more than three decades for: Willow. The follow up to the 1988 cult classic, the film is headed to streaming this fall, and a new trailer for the Warwick Davis vehicle has just come our way via Disney’s D23 Expo.
5 true crime podcasters who found themselves on the other side of an interrogation
Battle not with monsters, lest ye become a monster. This phrase has never held more truth than with these five true crime podcasters, who very quickly found themselves on the other side of an accusation. From inappropriate fan requests to unchecked facts and releasing one too many details, these podcasters wound up becoming one of the very criminals they’ve dedicated their lives to studying and reporting.
Fans aghast after forgotten MCU character returns for ‘Captain America: New World Order’
While we didn’t get a trailer for Captain America: New World Order, Marvel Studios did unveil the principal cast. That was enough to get fans’ imaginations rolling, especially seeing Tim Blake Nelson making his return to the Marvel fold. This will be the fourth overall Captain America film,...
Controversial NC-17 biopic ‘Blonde’ debuts with strong Rotten Tomatoes score despite mixed reception
Ana de Armas’s latest film Blonde which chronicles Marilyn Monroe’s life, has received a glowing Rotten Tomatoes score, despite what initially looked like a divisive reaction. After debuting to an incredible 14-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival, the biopic has received a good reception on Rotten Tomatoes...
Marvel fans are furious with Feige after no new Wanda news surfaces at D23
Not only did Marvel fans (kind of) get their hopes dashed at D23 after hearing rumors that the Scarlet Witch herself Elizabeth Olsen was supposed to be in attendance, now they have to deal with the fact there’s no news about the famous property at all. There was a...
