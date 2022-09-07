Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy Approved as First Immunotherapy Regimen for Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
Results from the TOPAZ-1 phase 3 trial showed that the combination reduced risk of death by 20% versus chemotherapy alone. Officials with the FDA have approved durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) plus chemotherapy as the first immunotherapy regimen available for patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC). BTC are...
IMFINZI® (durvalumab) Plus Chemotherapy Approved in the US as the First Immunotherapy Regimen for Patients with Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2022-- AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005055/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Healthline
Is It Possible to Have GERD without Esophagitis?
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) happens when acidic stomach contents flow back up into the esophagus. This is known as acid reflux. of the population in the United States. Generally, it’s thought to be related to problems with the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). The LES is the ring-shaped muscle at the...
Medagadget.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market predicted to garner US$ 3,480.9 Million, grabbing at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2027 | Abbott Diagnostics (Abbott Laboratories), Antibodies Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Euro Diagnostica AB,
Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnostic Tests Market. Rheumatoid Arthritis is an autoimmune disease which causes joint pain owing to inflammation of joint lining. This condition mostly affects feet, wrists and hands. Blood tests are used for diagnosing C – reactive protein (CRP), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate, rheumatoid factor anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Moreover, development of blood tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis is estimated to propel growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic tests market over the forecast period.
Aerin Medical Receives FDA Clearance of Next-Generation RhinAer® Stylus for Treatment of Patients with Chronic Rhinitis
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Aerin Medical Inc., a company that provides Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) physicians with non-invasive solutions to treat chronic nasal conditions, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and launch of a next-generation RhinAer ® stylus. RhinAer is a non-invasive, temperature-controlled radiofrequency technology that durably treats the causes of rhinorrhea (runny nose), post-nasal drip and congestion associated with chronic rhinitis in a single session. The new RhinAer is designed to provide physicians with improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in patients with narrow nasal airways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005203/en/ New RhinAer stylus offers physicians improved visualization, easier access and tissue apposition, especially in treating patients with narrow nasal airways. RhinAer uses temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy to provide long-term relief from chronic rhinitis. (Photo: Business Wire)
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
drugtopics.com
Age at Time of Type 2 Diabetes or Hypertension Diagnosis Linked to Glaucoma Risk
Timing of type 2 diabetes or hypertension diagnosis may impact the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma. The earlier individuals develop type 2 diabetes or hypertension in life, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a new study. The findings, published in Clinical Ophthalmology1 could...
Markets are bracing for key inflation data next week. Analysts say expect a 'knee-jerk' gain if CPI falls, but don't bet on the Fed to pivot at its upcoming meeting.
Cooler inflation in August may ignite hopes the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points this month after two straight increases of 75 basis points.
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials
Ep 4: Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease, and the Role of Clinical Trials. There’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but there are ways to manage it and treat symptoms. In this episode, we explore how different types of medications can help, and the importance of clinical trials in progressing treatment options.
scitechdaily.com
Potential Long-Term Treatment for Asthma Discovered
Rather than merely treating its symptoms, a new strategy targets one of asthma’s causes. Researchers from Aston University and Imperial College London have identified a potential method to address one of the fundamental causes of asthma. In experiments with mice, the researchers were able to virtually eliminate asthmatic symptoms and restore their airways to close to normal within two weeks.
Family awarded $77m from drug treatment centre for discharging son early
The family of a Georgia man who died shortly after being released from a drug treatment centre have won almost $77m following a legal battle with the health care provider, a report says.Nick Carusillo died when he was hit by multiple vehicles on a Georgia interstate in September 2017, just days after he was discharged from an addiction treatment centre.Last week, a jury awarded Carusillo’s parents $77m in damages, which the Associated Press reported on Friday included $10m for his pain and suffering, $55m for the value of his life, and $1m in punitive damages and other fees.While the...
physiciansweekly.com
Vitiligo Treatment Toolkit Offers Novel Surgical Therapies
A wide range of therapies, such as microneedling and ablative laser therapy added to phototherapy, plus novel surgical therapies offer patients with vitiligo repigmentation options. Multiple surgical treatments for vitiligo that can be readily performed by dermatologists and dermatologic surgeons in a clinical setting are often underutilized but can be...
MedicalXpress
Regulation is the name of the game in pulmonary arterial hypertension
Matters of the heart can sometimes be resolved from within. Pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, caused by a thickening of the arterial walls and narrowing of the lumen can be fatal if left untreated. The use of vasodilators has been shown to improve the prognosis in only some cases. Now,...
verywellhealth.com
How to Identify Lung Sounds Caused by Asthma
Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease involving the airways. During an asthma attack, narrowed breathing passages make it harder to breathe, which can cause a variety of sounds as you inhale and exhale. Some sounds are loud enough that you can hear them on your own. A healthcare provider can...
Healthline
Ask the Expert: Migraine and Menopause
The changes that occur during menopause are called perimenopause. During perimenopause, there are ups and downs with how the ovaries work. When these changes happen in the ovaries, estrogen and progesterone fluctuate and can cause migraine attacks to come on or worsen. Estrogen is the main culprit, causing hot flashes,...
verywellhealth.com
Are Dietary Supplements Safe for Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a type of arthritis characterized by chronic inflammation of the joints and ligaments of the spine. Over time, the inflammation causes stiffness and back pain. Because there is no cure for AS, treatment typically focuses on medications and therapies to reduce pain and prevent the condition...
cgtlive.com
Sequential T-Cell Redirection Therapies Yield Deep, Durable Responses in R/R Multiple Myeloma
Patients receiving CAR T-cell therapy or bispecific antibody therapies as first salvage therapy had an ORR of 84%. Sequential use of different T cell redirection therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies and bispecific antibodies (BiAb) led to deep and durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma following relapse after BiAb therapy.1.
MedPage Today
Artificial Pancreas Improves Glycemic Control After Total Pancreatectomy
Use of a portable, fully automated bi-hormonal artificial pancreas (BIHAP) with closed-loop glucose control led to better glycemic control for patients who had a total pancreatectomy, a Dutch randomized crossover trial found. Among 10 such outpatients who developed type 1 diabetes after surgery, receiving the system for both glucagon and...
