CoinTelegraph

While the banks were closed, Bitcoin reached 5,000 days online

The world's largest cryptocurrency reached a milestone on Monday, Sept. 12 — Bitcoin (BTC) celebrated 5,000 days of uptime. The network has functioned almost without a hiccup for 13.69 years. In Bitcoin speak, the blockchain has been online, confirming a valid block of transactions every 10 minutes, on average,...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs

The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. The market has been growing steadily and presently has a...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Latin America is ready for crypto — just integrate it with their payment systems

Thriving on exploiting users’ data, Web2 monopolies like Facebook and Google have ushered in an era of massive internet centralization in recent years. This concentration of power has enabled huge shares of communication and commerce closed platforms, giving users little control over how their data is collected. An emerging...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin might be down but interest in crypto and NFTs is here to stay: Ledger CEO

The future for crypto remains very bright. That’s according to the CEO of Ledger, Pascal Gauthier who sat down for a tête-à-tête with Cointelegraph in his home country, France. Gauthier, who enters his eighth year working at Ledger, explained that the recent downward price action in Bitcoin has not brought interest in crypto to a standstill:
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

State Street: Institutional investors undeterred by crypto winter

Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets, according to megabank State Street. Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sunday, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State Street Digital, emphasized that despite extreme volatility through June and July, the firm’s institutional clients have continued to make moves in the sector:
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Cryptocurrency is picking up as an instrument for tyranny

Proponents paint Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as antidotes to totalitarian governments and central banks. Simultaneously, international corporations and startups alike have designed blockchain platforms and products that could be used on behalf of totalitarian governments and central banks. Microsoft body activity data. One example is Microsoft, which applied for...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Aussies already lost $242M to investment and crypto scams in 2022

Australians have continued getting duped by investment and crypto-related scams, losing 242.5 million Australian dollars to scammers so far in 2022, according to Scamwatch’s latest data. From January to July of this year, the majority of all funds lost to scams of all types were investment scams, which range...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

Norwegian central bank uses Ethereum to build national digital currency

The central bank of Norway has hit a major milestone in digital currency efforts, releasing the open source code for the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox. Available on GitHub, the sandbox is designed to offer an interface for interacting with the test network, enabling functions like minting,...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Huobi to delist Monero and other privacy coins, citing regulatory pressures

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will delist seven different privacy coins from its platform as regulatory pressure mounts on anonymity-enhanced currencies (AECs). The exchange announced that it had terminated the trading service of a number of privacy tokens including Dash (DSH), Decred (DCR), Firo (FIRO), Monero (XMR), Verge (XVG), Zcash (ZEC) and Horizen (ZEN).
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How adoption of a decentralized internet can improve digital ownership

Known as Web2, the current iteration of the internet emphasizes creating and distributing user-generated content. Websites like YouTube, social media apps like Instagram and Twitter, news sites, personal blogs and more make up a large part of the internet. Web2 is a step up from Web1, which was mainly a...
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

Google gets in on Ethereum Merge excitement with nifty easter egg

As a sign of support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge, tech juggernaut Google is marking the time left until the upgrade with a new countdown timer. Typing any variation of “Ethereum Merge” or “The Merge” into the search engine shows a countdown ticker, with the estimated time left until the Merge based on the current difficulty, hash rate and merge difficulty.
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert

Despite the Ethereum Merge being touted as a major upgrade to the blockchain network, its transition to proof-of-stake theoretically makes it more vulnerable to exploit. Speaking to Cointelegraph, the security researcher explained that, unlike proof-of-work systems, a proof-of-stake (PoS) system informs node validators in advance what blocks they will validate, thus enabling them to plan attacks.
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Fidelity will ‘shift’ retail customers into crypto soon, says Galaxy CEO

$4.2 trillion asset management firm Fidelity Investments is reportedly working towards offering Bitcoin trading services to its 34.4 million retail investor base, according to Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz and people familiar with the matter. While Fidelity hasn’t officially confirmed plans to incorporate crypto onto its retail platform, Novogratz told...
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin battles whales above $22K as BTC price faces US CPI data

Bitcoin (BTC) continued to battle major resistance on Sep. 13 as markets prepared for United States inflation numbers. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it sought to push through $22,500. Bulls had attempted to vanquish a wall of seller interest in the range just above $22,000,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Ubisoft cools off on NFTs and blockchain, says it's in 'research mode'

Yves Guillemot, the CEO of French gaming giant Ubisoft appears to have cooled the rhetoric behind the company’s NFT gaming project Quartz, noting in a recent interview that it was merely in “research mode” concerning Web3 tech integrations. It’s a relatively different take from other Ubisoft execs...
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

3 major mistakes to avoid when trading cryptocurrency futures markets

Many traders frequently express some relatively large misconceptions about trading cryptocurrency futures, especially on derivatives exchanges outside the realm of traditional finance. The most common mistakes involve futures markets’ price decoupling, fees and the impact of liquidations on the derivatives instrument. Let’s explore three simple mistakes and misconceptions that...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How does high-frequency trading work on decentralized exchanges?

Following the decentralized finance (DeFi) boom of 2020, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) solidified their place in the ecosystems of both cryptocurrency and finance. Since DEXs are not as heavily regulated as centralized exchanges, users can list any token they want. With DEXs, high-frequency traders can make trades on coins before they...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Time for a breakout? Bitcoin price pushes at key resistance near $23K

On Sept. 12, Bitcoin is doing Bitcoin things as usual. Since Sept. 9 the price has broken out nicely, booking a near 16% gain and rallying into the long-term descending trendline which appears to have resistance at $23,000. Perhaps BTC and the wider market are turning bullish ahead of the...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Web3 search engine attracts big backers in drive to hand power back to users

A new protocol has bold ambitions to become the feed of Web3. RSS3 is an open-sourced information syndication protocol — a search engine that delivers an aggregated human-readable feed about every crypto wallet in existence. The project has been built on three core ideologies: Transparency, decentralization and modularity. Founders...
INTERNET

