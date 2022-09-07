Read full article on original website
nsudemons.com
Volleyball begins five-match week with Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. – Northwestern State spent this past week at home practicing on their home court. This week NSU makes a nearly 180 degree turn with five matches, all on the road, within the span of five days beginning on Tuesday. The most intense portion of the schedule begins...
nsudemons.com
NSU welcomes UIW for SLC opener in tournament title game rematch
NATCHITOCHES—The Southland Conference Tournament title isn't at stake this time, but the conference opener is certainly up there in terms of importance. In the first time meeting since the 2021 SLC Tournament title match, NSU (3-1-1) is aiming for a repeat following a season in which it won both the regular season and tournament titles.
nsudemons.com
Grambling's first-half blitz too much for Demons to overcome
SHREVEPORT – Two drives into Saturday's Shreveport Classic presented by the Caddo Parish Commission, the Northwestern State football team was rolling. Already up a touchdown, the Demons had the ball inside the Grambling 10-yard line, looking to double its lead before Grambling turned an end-zone interception into an offensive onslaught.
