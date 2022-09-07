ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events

ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Red Bud, IL
Government
County
Randolph County, IL
City
Red Bud, IL
KSDK

3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list

Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Public invited to Viking River Cruises port call

The Alton riverfront will be a busy place today. The Alton Catfish Classic is going on as part of the Expo, and almost 400 visitors are expected to be a part of the inaugural Viking River Cruises port of call at 11:30am. You are invited to the docking for a brief ceremony.
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening

The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
West Newsmagazine

Famous fried chicken dinner returns to in-person dining in Wildwood

Bethel United Methodist Church, “the little white church in Wildwood,” is once again hosting its famous chicken dinner in person on Saturday, Sept. 10. The church has held the dinner every year since 1924, though it did have to pause the event for two years during the pandemic.
WILDWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Oscar Meyer#Grilling#Iga
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
advantagenews.com

Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe

The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police release parking plan for SEMO Dist. Fair, parade

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they are working to keep traffic moving smoothly in the Arena Park area during the SEMO District Fair. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, “no parking” signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 9. They will be enforced starting Saturday at 6 a.m.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton Expo starts tonight

The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
ALTON, IL
kfmo.com

Washington County Motorcycle Accident

(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis

If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Weber Road Changes Being Discussed

(Farmington, MO) Changes to an area of Weber Road in Farmington are being discussed by city officials. A public meeting was held Wednesday night to invite comment on a proposed plan. The Director of Public Works for Farmington, Larry Lacey, says the first part of the plan is to make Plaza Drive one way between Weber Road and Potosi Street. Then they would extend Grand Canyon past Potosi street all the way to Weber Road.
FARMINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy