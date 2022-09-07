Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17. Senior Information Day event to be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday. Updated: 6 hours...
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Sept. 9-11
This weekend – Saturday in particular – is chock full of food events to fit your fancy. Try a taco and tequila crawl through Soulard, eat your fill of bacon in O'Fallon, Illinois, or taste test the best of St. Louis' craft brewing at the Craft Beer Festival in Ballwin, Missouri.
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
advantagenews.com
Public invited to Viking River Cruises port call
The Alton riverfront will be a busy place today. The Alton Catfish Classic is going on as part of the Expo, and almost 400 visitors are expected to be a part of the inaugural Viking River Cruises port of call at 11:30am. You are invited to the docking for a brief ceremony.
Illinois Business Journal
Granite City takes part in ‘fun and delicious day’ at grand opening
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony as a part of the grand opening celebration at Chocolate Covered Creations in Granite City on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Granite City residents came out in full force, with a line out the door and all the way to...
West Newsmagazine
Famous fried chicken dinner returns to in-person dining in Wildwood
Bethel United Methodist Church, “the little white church in Wildwood,” is once again hosting its famous chicken dinner in person on Saturday, Sept. 10. The church has held the dinner every year since 1924, though it did have to pause the event for two years during the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau pizzeria owner honors late wife by offering free food
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Poppa Mojo’s owner Ron Taylor is on a mission to help feed those who are homeless and hungry in Cape Girardeau. His goal was inspired by his wife, Barb Taylor, who created a charity named “Feed Cape” while she battled ovarian cancer.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, subject safe
The Clark Bridge at Alton has fully reopened, as an earlier situation with a person in distress has been resolved. The bridge was closed this morning during the 9:00 hour when a person climbed to the edge of the bridge and later climbed to an inspection platform under the bridge.
AOL Corp
Here’s when to catch the best view of the fall’s ‘Harvest Moon’ in the St. Louis area
The 2022 Harvest Moon is coming up, and this bright full moon is one you can catch at a decent hour in the St. Louis area. Visit a local public recreation area that’s open after dark, such as Bicentennial Park in Belleville, or cross the river to the Gateway Arch National Park to enjoy gazing at this festive celestial event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collinsville High School students make history by going gold
Friday night’s game against Alton High School took on a different look. Many fans were wearing gold-colored t-shirts to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police and Crisis Negotiator Called To Clark Bridge For Person On The Ledge
ALTON - The Alton Police Department was reported on the Clark Bridge around 10 a.m. Friday with a negotiator to assist a person in crisis on the ledge of the bridge, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. The top photo shows first responders on the bridge, while the bottom photo...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police release parking plan for SEMO Dist. Fair, parade
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they are working to keep traffic moving smoothly in the Arena Park area during the SEMO District Fair. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, “no parking” signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 9. They will be enforced starting Saturday at 6 a.m.
advantagenews.com
Alton Expo starts tonight
The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
Landlords pursue restaurant Layla at Grove, Webster Groves locations
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Layla, located at 4317 Manchester Ave. in The Grove neighborhood, has been ordered to vacate the property after failing to pay rent, according to a notice posted on the restaurant's door. Meanwhile, the restaurant's landlord in Webster Groves is suing for back rent. The...
kfmo.com
Washington County Motorcycle Accident
(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
kfmo.com
Weber Road Changes Being Discussed
(Farmington, MO) Changes to an area of Weber Road in Farmington are being discussed by city officials. A public meeting was held Wednesday night to invite comment on a proposed plan. The Director of Public Works for Farmington, Larry Lacey, says the first part of the plan is to make Plaza Drive one way between Weber Road and Potosi Street. Then they would extend Grand Canyon past Potosi street all the way to Weber Road.
Comments / 0