KMOV
Female soccer star shines in new role on Granite City High School football team
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A new face on the sidelines at Kevin Greene Field hopes to propel the Granite City High School football team to its first victory since 2019. Abby Knight, a sophomore and varsity soccer player, is the new kicker for the Warriors. “I’ve played soccer since I...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
advantagenews.com
Alton Expo starts tonight
The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident
Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
Fall Foliage Prediction Map: See when the leaves change
This year's forecast for fall colors is looking good with a nice long season.
Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton
ALTON, Ill. – A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East. The Alton Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Belle Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
Boone Country Connection
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area
September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
advantagenews.com
Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way
The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
kfmo.com
Washington County Motorcycle Accident
(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
