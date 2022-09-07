ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list

Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Roxana, IL
Roxana, IL
Sports
Red Bud, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Red Bud, IL
FOX 2

Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores

ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
advantagenews.com

Alton Expo starts tonight

The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
ALTON, IL
KMOX News Radio

Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL

Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
madisoncountyjournal.com

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
advantagenews.com

Juvenile dies in Alton crash

A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
ALTON, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois

ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
GRANITE CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Musketeers#The Musketeers#American Football#Central#The Red Bud Musketeers#Ayden Shemwell
southernillinoisnow.com

Two children checked for injuries following Rome Grade School bus accident

Two students on a Rome Grade School Bus headed home Wednesday afternoon were checked for injuries after a minor accident involving the bus and a truck with an oversized load. The incident occurred on the Dix-Irvington Road near the Krupp Road intersection southeast of Centralia. Rome Grade School Superintendent Stuart...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX2Now

When could it snow in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton

ALTON, Ill. – A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East. The Alton Police Department says a 15-year-old boy died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Belle Street.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
CENTRALIA, IL
Boone Country Connection

Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area

September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
WENTZVILLE, MO
advantagenews.com

Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way

The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
ALTON, IL
kfmo.com

Washington County Motorcycle Accident

(Washington County, MO) A St. Louis man, 68 year old Neville R. McNaughton, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in Washington County Thursday morning. Highway Patrol Records show the accident occurred at 10:45 as McNaughton's bike was headed south on Highway P at Rosary Drive. It crossed over the center of the road and McNaughton overcorrected. The motorcycle rolled over throwing him off as it ran off the right side of the road. McNaughton was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet when the crash took place.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy