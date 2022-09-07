Read full article on original website
NIH Director's Blog
NIH seeks the next generation of COVID-19 diagnostics
The National Institutes of Health has issued two new funding opportunities for diagnostic test manufacturers to develop the next generation of COVID-19 tests, with a major focus on accessibility. The funding opportunities are part of the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Tech program, managed by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB). The new programs may award up to $300 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to support the accelerated development of tests and provide regulatory guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
NIH Director's Blog
U.S. asked for hospital promised to Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara
Tex Hall, chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation and president of the National Congress of American Indians, asks the Senate Indian Affairs Committee to replace his reservation's Elbowoods Hospital in New Town, North Dakota. In 1948, the construction of the Garrison Dam caused the Three Affiliated Tribes’ Elbowoods Hospital to be submerged. The U.S. made a commitment in 1949 to the Three Affiliated Tribes to replace all infrastructures lost as a result of flooding associated with the construction of the Garrison Dam and Reservoir.
Donating late son’s medical equipment brings mother solace
DALLAS (AP) — After Itza Pantoja’s severely disabled son died at age 16, she made it her mission to ensure that the wheelchairs, beds and other equipment and supplies that had helped him would get to others in need. Pantoja’s lengthy struggle to find an organization that would...
Inside The Connection Between Anemia And Anxiety
While there are some similarities between anemia and anxiety, they are different. Therefore, it's best to consider a few factors before self-diagnosing.
NIH Director's Blog
Combined decline in gait and cognition may better predict dementia risk than either factor alone
Declining cognitive function coupled with slowed walking speed is associated with greater dementia risk in older adults than one of these factors alone, according to an NIA-funded study published in JAMA Network Open. The findings suggest that adding walking speed assessment to dementia risk screenings may help health care providers more accurately identify at-risk individuals. The study was led by an international team of researchers from the University of Minnesota, Rush University Medical Center, the University of Melbourne, and Monash University (Australia).
NIH Director's Blog
Umbilical cord milking may improve health in non-vigorous term and near-term infants
A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant’s body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
