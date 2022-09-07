Fulham ready to offload winger Ivan Cavaleiro to Turkish side Alanyaspor on a season long loan following the arrivals of Dan James and Willian

Fulham winger Ivan Cavaleiro is closing on a loan move to Turkish club Alanyaspor.

The 28-year old Portugal international is in talks to join on a season long loan.

Cavaleiro, who joined from Wolves in 2020, has drifted out of Marco Silva's plans and will be further down the pecking order following the arrival of Dan James on loan from Leeds United and free transfer Willian.

The left winger hasn't started a game for Fulham since last October after he picked up a groin injury against Queens Park Rangers that kept him out for three months.

But since returning from his setback, he has been unable to force his way back into the Cottagers' first-team, only featuring in the matchday squad just once since March as an used substitute on the final day of the Championship at Sheffield United.

In his absence, Fulham have enjoyed a promising start to the season having made their return to the Premier League.

He has fallen down the pecking order since boss Marco Silva (left) brought in Daniel James and Willian (right) during the final days of the transfer window

The west London outfit occupy a top 10 place and have already put in a couple of promising displays outside of their two wins against Brentford and Brighton.

They have already played three of the so-called big six, drawing against Liverpool and suffering narrow defeats in north London after battling displays in 2-1 losses at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Boss Marco Silva will now hope his late transfer business that has seen the arrival of James and Willian can boost his side's creativity with a mixture of pace and Premier League experience.