Today’s Savannah Guthrie reveals major career change after fans are convinced host dropped hint she’s quitting show

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TODAY host Savannah Guthrie has revealed some major career news during Wednesday’s broadcast.

The announcement comes after fans started speculating that the 50-year-old’s been dropping hints that she’s quitting the morning show.

Savannah Guthrie shared a major career announcement on Wednesday Credit: NBC / Twitter
The Today show host revealed her book series, Princesses Wear Pants, is becoming a Netflix show Credit: NBC / Twitter

Just a few days after returning to Today following a lengthy vacation, Savannah shared with viewers that she’s been working on another project outside the show.

In fact, she’s been hard at work on a completely different series.

While filling in for Carson Daly during the Pop Start entertainment news segment, host Sheinelle Jones helped share co-host Savannah’s big news.

The 44-year-old smiled and said in a sing-song voice as she got to the last bit of pop culture news for the day: “And finallyyyyyy! Princesses Wear Pants.”

Sheinelle continued: “This is a very exclusive Pop Start announcement. The best-selling book series by our very own Savannah and Allison Oppenheim, it’s hitting the small screen.”

The Today host and her co-author released the first book in the series in 2017, with the sequel, Princesses Save the World, releasing the following year.

Now, the children’s picture books are being adapted into a television show.

“We have the first look at the images,” Sheinelle said while showing off shots from the upcoming Netflix series, Princess Power.

She added: “It’s a celebration of girl power and self-expression. This series follows four princesses…who embrace their differences and become stronger together to make the world a better place.

Not only are Savannah’s books being turned into a show, but she’s also heavily involved in the project as an executive producer.

Drew Barrymore is also an EP on the Netflix series, Sheinelle revealed.

After the big announcement, the camera panned to Savannah sitting with her co-hosts on the Today show couch, with everyone smiling for her.

Despite a rumored feud between Savannah and Hoda Kotb, the latter cheerily said to the former: “OK, I knew this when it was a brainchild. This is real?”

Savannah gushed: “I know! It’s really happening.

“Everybody’s worked so hard on it. It’s really cute.

“It’s called Princess Power now, but it’s the story of all the little girls from the various fruit kingdoms. It’s just about girls coming together to solve problems. It is so sweet.”

She added that it feels like she’s “looking at [her] four children” when she sees the images showing her book creations come to life.

Host Craig Melvin mentioned how “fantastic” the animation looks, which she completely agreed with.

“The animation is beautiful,” Savannah said. “Let me tell you, they’ve been working so hard on it. I’m so proud.”

As they wrapped up the exciting segment, Sheinelle gave her a big “Congratulations,” while Hoda simply told Savannah: “Wow!”

Savannah's big career announcement arrived just after fans have started to become convinced that she's been dropping hints about a possible Today show departure.

The host has been sharing a slew of photos from the Today show set over the last few weeks, and her followers think she's hinting that she's saying goodbye soon.

One of the snaps featured her sitting on the couch with her rumored rival Hoda, though fans noticed they’d left quite a bit of space between them.

In another, Savannah stood alone in the indoor set, with her back to the camera.

“I assume you are leaving the show based on your recent posts,” one fan commented.

Another wondered if Dylan Dreyer will be taking “Savannah’s place” on the show.

The new project for Savannah comes amid her alleged feud with her Today co-host Hoda Kotb Credit: Instagram/savannahguthrie
And as fans have been speculating that Savannah might be leaving the morning show soon

#Today Show#Television Show#Princesses Save The World#Princess Power
