Houston, TX

KTLA

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave. around 1 p.m. when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

South LA chefs set the stage for the food pop-up explosion

Food pop-ups are ubiquitous in Los Angeles these days — from backyards to empty storefronts to inside other restaurants and businesses. The cost-efficient temporary eateries took off during the pandemic, offering chefs a way to reduce overhead costs while creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences. But selling homemade food has long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
michiganchronicle.com

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS LA

Man shot outside party at Hollywood recording studio

At least one person was shot at a party at a Hollywood recording studio, police said Monday.Officers were called to the 800 block of North Highland Avenue, at Willoughby, to check into reports of a shooting at about 3 a.m., according to the LAPD. At the location, they found man had been shot after stepping outside the studio.The man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He was reportedly shot in the abdomen.Sky 2 was over the scene early Monday spotted several people sitting outside the location being questioned by police.No information was released about the suspect, and it's not known if the shooting was gang related.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival

LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3. Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening a new location of his Chicken+Beer restaurant in Los Angeles International Airport as reported by What Now Los Angeles. Chicken+Beer’s other location is at Concourse D • Gate D5 of Atlanta International Airport. The new LAX location will be located at 300 World Way, Terminal 3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man said to be in his 20s is in the hospital Friday after being shot near the Hollywood (101) Freeway near the Angelino Heights neighborhood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:05 p.m. Thursday to West Temple and North Bonnie Brae streets where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce

A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested, Allegedly Had Loaded Gun at Airport

Cali rapper Kamaiyah might be sticking to her guns a little too closely these days -- according to cops the Oakland native was busted at an airport with a loaded gun. Burbank police sources tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Kamaiyah was catching a flight from Burbank, CA to Oakland on August 31 when TSA agents say they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol inside her purse.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle

LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights

Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Lincoln Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Broadway. One person was shot and declared dead at the scene. Another person was shot and taken to the hospital. LAPD said there was a small carnival on the street that has been shut down during the investigation. No suspect information is available. The motive of the shooting is not known. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
