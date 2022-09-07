Read full article on original website
Related
The rise and fall of a virtual rapper reignites old questions about art -- with a new twist
On its surface, the saga of FN Meka appeared to be a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of artificial intelligence-powered music. But music experts say technology is just one layer in more well-tread conversations about cultural appropriation, copyright and ownership.
Brett Morgen on his David Bowie film: ‘Moonage Daydream is maximalist, it’s kaleidoscopic’
The documentary-maker on how Bowie’s view on life helped him through recovery from a heart attack – and his plans to move in with a famous actor
Comments / 0