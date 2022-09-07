ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

Jay Cole
5d ago

he didnt force her to take. should construction company owners go to jail wen people jump off of bridges or building? he should get a charge but not murder

WWL-AMFM

Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting

An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

15-year-old shot and killed in Thibodaux, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the incident...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

JPSO police chase resulted in 6 vehicles crashed and 1 deputy injured

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the New Orleans Police Department are working together to investigate a car chase that resulted in a six-vehicle collision and two people injured on Monday. According to officials, Jefferson Parish deputies attempted to pull over a wanted vehicle involved in...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
houmatimes.com

Investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization leads to multiple arrests

Since April 2022, LPSO narcotics agents worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA New Orleans Field Division Task Force Group 3, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Houma Police Department on an investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other drugs. In August, the task force obtained search warrants for four locations in Raceland and Houma. Those arrested included Keyron Simmons, 21, Marquarius Nealy, 21, and Travelle Stewart, 34, as well as Terrance Stewart, 31 – the leader of the organization. They were charged with multiple offenses. The task force also seized approximately $150,000 in U.S. currency, approximately 3,800 fentanyl pills, marijuana, and two handguns. On September 1, a federal grand jury in New Orleans returned a one-count indictment charging a man with violating the Federal Controlled Substance Act. He is charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. If convicted, Stewart faces up to 40 years in prison with a mandatory sentence of 5 years and a fine of up to $5 million.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

JPSO investigating Westbank murder

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a killer after a homicide in Marrero. “At around 11:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd.,” Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.
MARRERO, LA

