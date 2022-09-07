VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: HIGH, OTCQX: HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the Company has executed an agreement to purchase the remaining 50% interest in its Yukon mineral properties, bringing HighGold’s ownership to 100%. The acquisition includes four (4) separate properties (the “ Properties ) totaling 1023 claims and 21,000ha (210 km 2 ). The most advanced of the properties is King Tut, located 10 km south of Snowline Gold’s Selwyn Basin land package and 50km from their recent ’ Reduced Intrusive Related Gold ’ discovery. At the King Tut property, past exploration work outlined multi-kilometer long gold-in-soil anomalies ( Figure 1 ) including an open-ended one-kilometer by one-kilometer gold anomaly associated with the upper carapace of an intrusive body with no prior drilling. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005570/en/ Figure 1 – Location of HighGold’s Selwyn Basin Gold Properties, Yukon, Canada (Graphic: Business Wire)

