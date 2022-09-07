Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
True Food Will Launch New $100M BrandBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Related
oucampus.org
2875 W. Highland St. #1120
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft. - 2 Car Garage - Chandler Townhome - Very Roomy! 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft - 2 Car Garage Townhome in beautiful Chandler, AZ. Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Garage off patio area. Access to Loop 101 making it easy to access 202, 60, Airport and all area shopping & entertainment. To view this property please email our leasing agent at suzie@caldwellaz.com.
oucampus.org
1171 E Jupiter Pl
SUPER CUTE CHANDLER RENTAL - AWESOME 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Springs * COMMUNITY POOL * Near Elementary & Jr High Schools * Near Park * Easy Freeway access * BIG open eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances B/I microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator * Remote control ceiling fans * BIG Great room * Wood floors throughout * Tile entry * Covered patio, sprinkler & drip system in back yard with fruit bearing citrus trees * Gorgeous lake community with playgrounds * We require verifiable monthly income a minimum of 3x the monthly rent & good rental history.
oucampus.org
4302 N. 103rd Ave.
NEWLY RENOVATED Fairway Vistas 2 Bed 1 Bath - Brand new renovation with gray wood look tile, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and all fresh paint! Great location right off of the 101 just minutes away from Westgate! Two large bedrooms and spacious patio with a sunscreen. All appliances included in the lease, even an in unit stack washer and dryer. There is a community pool, green spaces for any pets and charcoal grills. One covered parking spot per unit, lots of uncovered open parking as well. Call Western Vistas to schedule your showing today! (623) 877-9400.
oucampus.org
12813-12815 North 113th Ave
West Valley 2bedroom 2bath - Nice single level 2bedroom 2bath unit with washer/dryer, Nice updated flooring, fresh paint inside, counter tops, new ceiling fans, All electric, stainless appliances, covered parking, great curb appeal. Located at 113th ave Grand in Youngtown, Ready to go apply online www.peakinvprop.com 602-230-8125. Unit Type. BR.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oucampus.org
3302 N 7th St
Centrally Located Luxury One Bed With LARGE Walk-In Closet - Come check out this One Bed One Bath centrally located in Phoenix just minutes from downtown Phoenix. Brick Commons is a gated community right off 7th Street and Indian School Road right near Gadzooks, Taco Gil and Starbucks! This Condo has In-Unit washer/dryer, With amenities of heated spa and pool, assigned covered parking and a gym, Schedule a showing today by contacting our office or visit us on the web at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to see other featured properties.
oucampus.org
333 WEST MEDLOCK DRIVE
Resort style 1bedroom - Amazing gated single level property, fully renovated with granite tops, new bathrooms, brand new AC, tile flooring, great quiet complex, well cared for. Call 602-230-8125 to see the apartment, or apply at www.peakinvprop.com. Location. 333 WEST MEDLOCK DRIVE, PHOENIX, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1475. Bedrooms. Studio.
oucampus.org
8148 E Hubbell St
South Scottsdale Beauty! Total Remodel in 2016! Grante Counters! New Kitchen and Baths! - Home has been completely redone! 3 Bedrooms + Office area! Cul-de-sac lot! Granite counters in kitchen and baths with under-mount sinks! Custom staggered kitchen cabinets, custom showers, new wood plank tile flooring throughout, New two tone designer paint inside and out, New fans, lights and so much more! New Dual Pane Windows! Located in a prime south Scottsdale location; this home is in mint condition. New Fridge, Washer and Dryer to be installed. Lawn service included in rent.
oucampus.org
1117 E. 8th St.
EXCELLENT TEMPE UNIT! - **COMING SOON**EXCELLENT 2 BED 2 BATH TEMPE UNIT ON ORBIT BUS ROUTE AND WALKING/BIKE RIDING TO ASU CAMPUS AND DOWNTOWN TEMPE! NICE UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BLACK APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS, 9 FT CEILINGS, W/D, PRIVATE PATIO, ALL IN GATED COMMUNITY. NO PETS. FEES:. Sales Tax -...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oucampus.org
6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office
Welcome to your new HOME - Where convenience and affordability meet your needs, We are located on the I-17 just south of Glendale. Come view our community and become part of our family. Location. 6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $849. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms.
oucampus.org
3830 W. McDowell Rd. Attn: Leasing Office
3830 W. McDowell Rd. Attn: Leasing Office, Phoenix, AZ.
azbex.com
254-unit Apartment Project Planned at Superstition Springs
Seritage Growth Properties has submitted preliminary materials to the Mesa Planning Department seeking to demolish the vacant Sears store at the Superstition Springs Center mall and build a 254-unit apartment complex in its place. Seritage was created in 2015 to manage real estate that had been acquired from Sears Holdings....
azbex.com
New 114-unit Multifamily Project Planned for North Phoenix
Greenlight Communities plans to build a 114-unit apartment development at Sunnyside and 19th avenues on a 3.75-acre vacant parcel being sold by Kingdom in the Valley Christian Church. The lot will be split from the church parcel prior to development. Plans for Streamliner Sunnyside Multifamily call for two three-story buildings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oucampus.org
4035 NORTH 28TH STREET
Amazing 3bd 3bath Condo with views of Camelback mountain - Perfect 3 level 3 bedroom 3.5bathroom 2 car garage condo. 3 master bedroom set up with own private bathrooms & each has own patio wit a view. Walk in closets, extra storage, all electric, Living room has open floorplan, 2 bedrooms with laundry on second level, 3rd bedroom is also a loft with private patio. Appliances are in great shape, double sink in bathroom, 2 panel doors & alot of style inside & out. Private entrance with your own 2 car garage. $1995rent $1995deposit.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
Phoenix New Times
A 'Space For Good Times,' New Uptown Phoenix Bar The Joy Lush Club is Now Open
Whether you’re a craft beer aficionado, wine appreciator, food truck follower, art lover, music buff, or sports fan, The Joy Lush Club has something for you. This new hybrid wine bar, tap room, and bottle shop in uptown Phoenix quietly opened on August 24 on Camelback Road near Central Avenue. It promises to be a “space for good times,” according to Mike Fasel, who co-owns it with his wife, Kate Fasel.
AZFamily
Mesa residents on Section 8 have trouble finding landlords accepting vouchers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surging rent prices are impacting many Arizona families. Many people have shared their stories of being told to pay more or move out. Unfortunately, it’s now affecting those who are already on rental assistance. Some say it’s become a full-time job to find a...
AZFamily
Apache Junction mobile home residents blindsided by sudden rent spike
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some people living in Apache Junction are now faced with paying almost triple their rent, or they are forced to move out. They say they were blindsided when their property management company sent them a notice by mail. “I wanted to retire this year. I can’t do it now. I can’t retire,” renter Zane Proctor said.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 9-11
Visit the 9/11 memorial events, food festivals, performances and more happening across the Phoenix area for Sept. 9 - 11:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. 9/11 remembrance events. 2022 Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Scottsdale. The Salt River Fire...
fox10phoenix.com
Fire causes extensive damage to popular north Scottsdale restaurant
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Some residents in north Scottsdale may need to make new breakfast plans after a fire broke out at a popular brunch spot. The Scottsdale Fire Department says a police officer was in the area of the Eggstacy restaurant near Thompson Peak Parkway and Pima Road early Tuesday morning at around 1:40 a.m. when he noticed flames coming from the building.
Henhouse Cafe is Bringing Chicken Fried Breakfast Faves to Tempe
The family-owned restaurant will open its fourth location this fall.
Comments / 0