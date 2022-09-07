Read full article on original website
2875 W. Highland St. #1120
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft. - 2 Car Garage - Chandler Townhome - Very Roomy! 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft - 2 Car Garage Townhome in beautiful Chandler, AZ. Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Garage off patio area. Access to Loop 101 making it easy to access 202, 60, Airport and all area shopping & entertainment. To view this property please email our leasing agent at suzie@caldwellaz.com.
12813-12815 North 113th Ave
West Valley 2bedroom 2bath - Nice single level 2bedroom 2bath unit with washer/dryer, Nice updated flooring, fresh paint inside, counter tops, new ceiling fans, All electric, stainless appliances, covered parking, great curb appeal. Located at 113th ave Grand in Youngtown, Ready to go apply online www.peakinvprop.com 602-230-8125. Unit Type. BR.
3302 N 7th St
Centrally Located Luxury One Bed With LARGE Walk-In Closet - Come check out this One Bed One Bath centrally located in Phoenix just minutes from downtown Phoenix. Brick Commons is a gated community right off 7th Street and Indian School Road right near Gadzooks, Taco Gil and Starbucks! This Condo has In-Unit washer/dryer, With amenities of heated spa and pool, assigned covered parking and a gym, Schedule a showing today by contacting our office or visit us on the web at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to see other featured properties.
333 WEST MEDLOCK DRIVE
Resort style 1bedroom - Amazing gated single level property, fully renovated with granite tops, new bathrooms, brand new AC, tile flooring, great quiet complex, well cared for. Call 602-230-8125 to see the apartment, or apply at www.peakinvprop.com. Location. 333 WEST MEDLOCK DRIVE, PHOENIX, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1475. Bedrooms. Studio.
6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office
Welcome to your new HOME - Where convenience and affordability meet your needs, We are located on the I-17 just south of Glendale. Come view our community and become part of our family. Location. 6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $849. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms.
1171 E Jupiter Pl
SUPER CUTE CHANDLER RENTAL - AWESOME 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Springs * COMMUNITY POOL * Near Elementary & Jr High Schools * Near Park * Easy Freeway access * BIG open eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances B/I microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator * Remote control ceiling fans * BIG Great room * Wood floors throughout * Tile entry * Covered patio, sprinkler & drip system in back yard with fruit bearing citrus trees * Gorgeous lake community with playgrounds * We require verifiable monthly income a minimum of 3x the monthly rent & good rental history.
4302 N. 103rd Ave.
NEWLY RENOVATED Fairway Vistas 2 Bed 1 Bath - Brand new renovation with gray wood look tile, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and all fresh paint! Great location right off of the 101 just minutes away from Westgate! Two large bedrooms and spacious patio with a sunscreen. All appliances included in the lease, even an in unit stack washer and dryer. There is a community pool, green spaces for any pets and charcoal grills. One covered parking spot per unit, lots of uncovered open parking as well. Call Western Vistas to schedule your showing today! (623) 877-9400.
1117 E. 8th St.
EXCELLENT TEMPE UNIT! - **COMING SOON**EXCELLENT 2 BED 2 BATH TEMPE UNIT ON ORBIT BUS ROUTE AND WALKING/BIKE RIDING TO ASU CAMPUS AND DOWNTOWN TEMPE! NICE UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BLACK APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS, 9 FT CEILINGS, W/D, PRIVATE PATIO, ALL IN GATED COMMUNITY. NO PETS. FEES:. Sales Tax -...
8148 E Hubbell St
South Scottsdale Beauty! Total Remodel in 2016! Grante Counters! New Kitchen and Baths! - Home has been completely redone! 3 Bedrooms + Office area! Cul-de-sac lot! Granite counters in kitchen and baths with under-mount sinks! Custom staggered kitchen cabinets, custom showers, new wood plank tile flooring throughout, New two tone designer paint inside and out, New fans, lights and so much more! New Dual Pane Windows! Located in a prime south Scottsdale location; this home is in mint condition. New Fridge, Washer and Dryer to be installed. Lawn service included in rent.
430 W. Santa Cruz Dr.
Tempe for Rent - Excellent location! Close to ASU, Airport, US60, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and much more.... 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Spacious living room, Eat-In kitchen, Stacked washer and dryer, Desert front landscape, 1 car covered parking. Extra slab parking, No HOA, 1 small dog may be allowed with owner approval. No cats. No Smoking.
14909 W Lamoille Dr
Great Home in a Great Location In Surprise! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home that has been well maintained. The master bedroom is very spacious and has newer carpet and paint. The Open Kitchen has granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space breakfast bar, glass kitchen backsplash and a good sized pantry. There is 20 x20 tile in all the right places. The AC Unit was replaced recently. A Washer and Dryer is also included. Very Desirable Location close to the Surprise Baseball Stadium, Restaurants, and shopping. $20 monthly admin fee, Surprise rental tax 2.2%, $400 cleaning deposit, $1700 security deposit, $400 pet fee, Owner Prefers no pets but might accept one small dog only. No Cats! Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance at time of move in.
612 E Sesame Street
Rural and Guadalupe, 3 bed, 2 bath, Grass backyard $2200/month - Nice 3 Bedrooms 1.75 baths. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Tile flooring in all the right places. Master has walk in closet. Inside laundry room. Large grass back yard with storage shed. City of Tempe has converted alley to multi use walk way path with security lighting.
