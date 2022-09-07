Read full article on original website
My Journey From a Novice to Becoming a Front-End Engineer
How? How exactly does one start a damn Blog?!??? Maybe I should introduce myself. Maybe I can jump in straight away and talk about... No, the introduction sounds better! CLEARLY, I AIN'T A PRO AT WRITING BLOGS 😆, but I do write code though 😂. I have a story to share, one I believe many of you will be able to resonate with!
How To Create a Useful Educational Product for Adults Using Motivational Design
Despite the boom of the demand on educational products for adults, the average completion rate of the courses is quite low. To create a course that people will complete, it is essential to know the principles of motivational design and build a program based on them. To recognize students’ intrinsic motivation, we have a 4-step process that you can learn about by reading ahead.
Feature Estimation: Understanding Which Features are Needed and When to Implement Them
Once you come up with the idea for your project and gather all the necessary information about your target audience, market and competitors, you want to know how much money, time, and effort you need to bring your idea to life. It is done. , which helps you make all...
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies
There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
API Architecture: Components and Best Practices
While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
Intent Mechanism in Android
The foundation of learning programming for Android is basic categories. They are the framework of the entire source code – the “bricks” from which we create a full-fledged app. One of these categories is Intent. We'll understand what it is and how to use it today. Intent.
Replace the Placeholders in a Text With the Values of the Object
When working on multi-language websites or apps, or we have to send personalized confirmation emails, we often store the text as a resource in resource files or a database. This way of working is great to let translators translate the text and the developer build the website/app. The text can...
Web Automation with Python and Selenium
Web automation is one of the best ways companies can test a product in development, especially the app's functionalities, such as clicking, scrolling, and other actions. In this article, we will learn how to use Selenium as an automation tool to test a website with Python and automate the entire process without using a mouse or keyboard on the browser. Selenium allows us to browse or use a browser without a human involved and automate processes such as typing into a user input and interacting with the website. For example, automating form submissions with Selenium is possible.
Predict Customer Churn With Machine Learning, Data Science and Survival Analysis
Churn is the process of customers leaving their service provider for a competitor. It can be due to many reasons, such as financial constraints, poor customer experience, or dissatisfaction with the company. Predicting customer churn is important because businesses have limited resources and cannot afford to lose customers if they...
The Noonification: What is General Video Recognition? (9/9/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What is General Video Recognition?. By @whatsai [ 6...
How EdTech Increases Student Retention
Experts are predicting an increase in dropout rate thanks partly to the COVID-19 pandemic. Edtech can keep students in school by providing them with learning opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t happen. For overwhelmed students, education technology can be a great solution to reducing their stress and helping them learn more effectively. New learning tools allow students to engage with materials in many ways, catering to their unique learning styles. Technology also allows students that have physical disabilities to have the freedom of doing classes from home with an adaptive space.
Power of Four and Reverse Vowels of a String
Given an integer n, return true if it is a power of four. Otherwise, return false. An integer n is a power of four, if there exists an integer x such that n == 4x. The easiest way how to solve this problem is to divide N on 4 and that is it. We will iterate again and again till our number is bigger than 1.
How to Navigate Between Views in Vue with Vue Router
After creating an application in Vue, you'll often want it to consist of multiple views or pages. To do this, we need to use an additional package known as vue-router. Creating a simple Vue application is easy, so in this guide, we'll be looking at how you can add vue-router to your new application. To create your app in the first place, you only have to run the following commands:
Metaverse Learning: The Future of Education
The education sector is rapidly evolving to a better and more advanced version. As more people are realizing the importance of quality education, the global focus is shifting to creating solutions that facilitate this need. The advent of technology has a major role in this aspect, as getting educated is...
Improving Our Knowledge
1. Knowledge is not got from Maxims. IT having been the common received opinion amongst men of letters, that MAXIMS were the foundation of all knowledge; and that the sciences were each of them built upon certain PRAECOGNITA, from whence the understanding was to take its rise, and by which it was to conduct itself in its inquiries into the matters belonging to that science, the beaten road of the Schools has been, to lay down in the beginning one or more GENERAL PROPOSITIONS, as foundations whereon to build the knowledge that was to be had of that subject. These doctrines, thus laid down for foundations of any science, were called PRINCIPLES, as the beginnings from which we must set out, and look no further backwards in our inquiries, as we have already observed.
Let's Understand Chrome V8 — Chapter 11: Bytecode Dispatch
Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. Dispatch is responsible for scheduling bytecode, which is equivalent to registering EIP++, and jumps to the next bytecode. Dispatch consists of two parts, one is a dispatch table and the other is the physical register. The table is an array that contains all bytecode addresses. V8 uses the physical register to dispatch bytecode for getting greater efficiency.
One Idea Can Change Everything: Learning To Strategically Shift Your Perspective
A shift in perspective can come from a change in markets, a newly discovered trend, an unexpected collaboration, or a second stroke of inspiration. In the mid-1970, Alvin Roth was studying matching markets at the University of Illinois when he came across the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) which helped match students with hospitals for residency jobs. Roth updated the algorithm and applied his engineering principles to mathematics and economics. He shifted the perspective and allowed for the application of nuances around human behavior and how that can be built into a system, something Gale and Shapely hadn't considered.
An Overview of Database Indexing for Beginners
Database Indexing is the most common way known and utilized by backend developers to optimize database queries. In this article, we will be discussing about database indexing in detail. What is a database index?. A database index allows a query to retrieve data from a database in an efficient manner....
Why Your Business Requires Data Driven Growth-Marketing?
Data-driven marketing enables companies to communicate with customers in an informed and proactive manner. Data gathering, data interpretation, and data storage are a few of the difficulties that data-driven marketers have have. Data driven marketing makes it easier for marketers to identify areas where money is being wasted, which encourages improved attribution for spend optimization. The retail industry saw spectacular growth in a few months that was expected to last for ten years, according to TechGenyz. It provides a countless number of advantages as the path of the future.
Technology and Globalization: The 21st Century is Underachieving
In Ashlee Vance words, “Elon is the shining example of how Silicon Valley might be able to reinvent itself and be more relevant than chasing quick IPOs and focusing on getting incremental products out.”. Okay, let me ask! What has happened to the Future? I thought we were all...
