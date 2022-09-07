ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

I Took Ownership of a Major Product Feature as a PM Intern

*Preference management is an integral part of a great notification infrastructure, which makes it a very important piece of the puzzle here at Courier. This also means that there was a lot of learning and experience-building opportunity for the intern on the project, Denis Tatar. Denis’ internship was only a few months long, but he was able to make an enormous impact as the product manager for Courier’s Preferences feature.
TECHNOLOGY
How To Create a Useful Educational Product for Adults Using Motivational Design

Despite the boom of the demand on educational products for adults, the average completion rate of the courses is quite low. To create a course that people will complete, it is essential to know the principles of motivational design and build a program based on them. To recognize students’ intrinsic motivation, we have a 4-step process that you can learn about by reading ahead.
EDUCATION
Why Your Business Requires Data Driven Growth-Marketing?

Data-driven marketing enables companies to communicate with customers in an informed and proactive manner. Data gathering, data interpretation, and data storage are a few of the difficulties that data-driven marketers have have. Data driven marketing makes it easier for marketers to identify areas where money is being wasted, which encourages improved attribution for spend optimization. The retail industry saw spectacular growth in a few months that was expected to last for ten years, according to TechGenyz. It provides a countless number of advantages as the path of the future.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Smart Phone#Ui#Ux
API Architecture: Components and Best Practices

While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
COMPUTERS
One Idea Can Change Everything: Learning To Strategically Shift Your Perspective

A shift in perspective can come from a change in markets, a newly discovered trend, an unexpected collaboration, or a second stroke of inspiration. In the mid-1970, Alvin Roth was studying matching markets at the University of Illinois when he came across the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) which helped match students with hospitals for residency jobs. Roth updated the algorithm and applied his engineering principles to mathematics and economics. He shifted the perspective and allowed for the application of nuances around human behavior and how that can be built into a system, something Gale and Shapely hadn't considered.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies

There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
ECONOMY
Technology
Cell Phones
Marketing
My Journey From a Novice to Becoming a Front-End Engineer

How? How exactly does one start a damn Blog?!??? Maybe I should introduce myself. Maybe I can jump in straight away and talk about... No, the introduction sounds better! CLEARLY, I AIN'T A PRO AT WRITING BLOGS 😆, but I do write code though 😂. I have a story to share, one I believe many of you will be able to resonate with!
TECHNOLOGY
How to Be Systematic When Testing Marketing Hypotheses?

Given an integer `n` is a power of four, if there exists an integer such that `x` such that`n == 4x` The easiest way how to solve this problem is to divide N on 4 and that is it. We will iterate again and again till our number is bigger than 1. Author: Sergei Golitsynlink: <https://leetcode.com/problems/power-of-four/Given an integer `n` return `true` if it is a power of four. Otherwise, return`false`
ECONOMY
How to Design Screens & Widgets In Flutter

Hello and Welcome to the 11th piece of the Flutter App Development Tutorial Series. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. We traveled a long way to be here. Before this, we have already made a splash Screen, defined a theme, made global widgets, made an authentication screen, and used google places API to fetch different locations on firebase projects.
COMPUTERS
How to Navigate Between Views in Vue with Vue Router

After creating an application in Vue, you'll often want it to consist of multiple views or pages. To do this, we need to use an additional package known as vue-router. Creating a simple Vue application is easy, so in this guide, we'll be looking at how you can add vue-router to your new application. To create your app in the first place, you only have to run the following commands:
COMPUTERS
An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet

The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
INTERNET
Metaverse Learning: The Future of Education

The education sector is rapidly evolving to a better and more advanced version. As more people are realizing the importance of quality education, the global focus is shifting to creating solutions that facilitate this need. The advent of technology has a major role in this aspect, as getting educated is...
VIDEO GAMES
Know your Apps: An Insight into App Usage and Error Data Reveal during COVID-19

2020 will always be remembered as the year a global pandemic disrupted our daily lives. As physical stores closed and people sheltered in their homes, consumers turned to mobile apps to replace many in-person behaviors. Apps enabled access to everything from food and essentials to entertainment, information, and social connection. This reliance demonstrates how $23.4 billion was spent in the app stores during the first quarter, with 31 billion new app downloads.
CELL PHONES
Treat Your Crypto Hot Wallets Like Your Underwear

Never share them with anyone. Change them when compromised. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is an ecosystem of financial applications which aims to improve the drawbacks of traditional finance by being more transparent, open source, and permissionless. It promises to revolutionize the way we utilize financial applications. However, DeFi presents us with...
LIFESTYLE
Capturing Trends in HealthCare at 1mg (E-pharmacy Unicorn)

“It’s always about timing. If it’s too soon, no one understands. If it’s too late, everyone’s forgotten.”. What is Trends? Trends is an analysis of collecting information and attempting to spot a pattern. How can one capture trends- In an e-commerce setup like 1mg, an item or product is trending when it is interacted with(purchased, clicked, add to cart, viewed, searched, etc.) more often than usual.
MARKETS
