What is General Video Recognition?
We’ve seen AI generate text, then generate images and most recently even generate short videos, even though they still need some improvement. The results are incredible when you think that no one is actually involved in the creation process of these pieces and it only has to be trained once to then be used by thousands of people like stable diffusion is. Still, do these models really understand what they are doing? Do they know what the picture or video they just produced really represents? What does such a model understand when it sees such a picture or, even more complex, a video? Learn more in the video... (giveaway information in the video too!)
Web3 — An Ideological Manifesto
Let’s take a look at web3 from a non-technical perspective. One of the most common questions in the Web3 space is also one of its most fundamental: “what exactly is it?”. Is it a type of technology? Is it a new protocol? Is it an idea?. Here, I...
One Idea Can Change Everything: Learning To Strategically Shift Your Perspective
A shift in perspective can come from a change in markets, a newly discovered trend, an unexpected collaboration, or a second stroke of inspiration. In the mid-1970, Alvin Roth was studying matching markets at the University of Illinois when he came across the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) which helped match students with hospitals for residency jobs. Roth updated the algorithm and applied his engineering principles to mathematics and economics. He shifted the perspective and allowed for the application of nuances around human behavior and how that can be built into a system, something Gale and Shapely hadn't considered.
Why girls lucky enough to have female teachers lead richer, longer lives
It’s common to say that everyone remembers a great teacher, although I’ve always found that the stupendously bad ones also stick in the memory. What is certainly true is that what happens in our school years does have lasting effects, for good or ill. New research into rural...
A Guide to Becoming More Confident in Job Interviews (and in Life)
One of the most common pieces of advice given to jobseekers is to “be more confident.” But what does that really mean? And how can you do it? The truth is, confidence is something that you have to work on every day. It’s a muscle that you have to build up over time. However, there are some things that you can do to help build your confidence and make yourself more comfortable in job interviews — and in life.
An Intro to The Tomi MP1 and The Benefits It Holds
Tomi, a decentralized network and DAO, is building a peer-to-peer cloud computing network. The application provides an assisted cloud computing and hosting network to support decentralized applications in a censorship-free environment. The recent US sanctioning of Tornado Cash and the reaction from various crypto projects demonstrate how crypto is still incredibly susceptible to centralized entities. Due to this, the development of decentralized cloud computing and storage facility is critical for building the fundamental infrastructure for DeFi which is censorship resistant.
Augmented Reality for SEO
In this day of the digital world, we frequently feel the need to alter the ways in which we use the internet, be it for personal use or for business purposes. The internet is evolving and with the ever-growing competition among companies to be on the top, adopting new technologies is the need of the hour. With one such technology being Augmented Reality.
Spam Bots and Why They Matter in Elon Musk's Twitter Deal
There are good bots and there are bad bots. The tech billionaire Elon Musk announced that he was terminating a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. The reason, he said, was an ongoing disagreement over the number of spam-bot accounts on the platform. Now, the question of what constitutes a spam bot account, and how many currently exist on Twitter, is likely to be at the center of legal battles between Mr. Musk and Twitter over the fraught deal.
Metaverse Learning: The Future of Education
The education sector is rapidly evolving to a better and more advanced version. As more people are realizing the importance of quality education, the global focus is shifting to creating solutions that facilitate this need. The advent of technology has a major role in this aspect, as getting educated is...
5 Emerging Climate Tech Startups to Watch in 2022 and Beyond
This year’s heat waves across Europe have mercilessly reminded us that the Earth is becoming a much warmer place than our ancestors would remember it. We are long past the pre-industrial temperature levels: since the beginning of the XX century, the temperatures have gone up about 1.1°C – just a little bit short of the critical figures that would make our planet literally unlivable in the near future.
Scrape Google Scholar Results With NodeJS, Unirest and Cheerio
This article will teach us to scrape Google Scholar Result pages with Node JS using Unirest and Cheerio JS. We will scrape the title, title link, id, displayed link, snippet, and other site links. To extract our HTML data, we will use Unitest JS, and for parsing the HTML data. To avoid getting blocked by Google, you can try these 10 Tips to avoid getting Blocked while Scraping Websites. Here is the full code to scrape the complete Google Organic Scholar Results.
Feature Estimation: Understanding Which Features are Needed and When to Implement Them
Once you come up with the idea for your project and gather all the necessary information about your target audience, market and competitors, you want to know how much money, time, and effort you need to bring your idea to life. It is done. , which helps you make all...
API Architecture: Components and Best Practices
While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
Essays on some unsettled questions of Political Economy: Essay IV - On Profits, and Interest
The profits of stock are the surplus which remains to the capitalist after replacing his capital: and the ratio which that surplus bears to the capital itself, is the rate of profit. Essays on some unsettled questions of Political Economy, by John Stuart Mill is part of the HackerNoon Books...
Replace the Placeholders in a Text With the Values of the Object
When working on multi-language websites or apps, or we have to send personalized confirmation emails, we often store the text as a resource in resource files or a database. This way of working is great to let translators translate the text and the developer build the website/app. The text can...
Top 5 Growth Hacks for Web3
Growth marketing uses data-driven approaches and experiments to acquire, onboard, and retain users. The growth funnel from top to bottom includes awareness, acquisition, activation, retention, and referral. I have been researching how Web3 companies tackle their growth marketing and realize that some common strategies and hacks are shared between Web2 and Web3 companies. However, some new nuances need to be addressed differently for Web3 companies.
How to Be Systematic When Testing Marketing Hypotheses?
Given an integer `n` is a power of four, if there exists an integer such that `x` such that`n == 4x` The easiest way how to solve this problem is to divide N on 4 and that is it. We will iterate again and again till our number is bigger than 1. Author: Sergei Golitsynlink: <https://leetcode.com/problems/power-of-four/Given an integer `n` return `true` if it is a power of four. Otherwise, return`false`
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 4
Now the serious work of using and applying the correct movement begins. Before attempting to make any part of drill one, review lessons one, two, and three, and give the closest possible attention to position, muscular relaxation, and penholding. Don’t practice before you know how. With the left hand, move the paper to the left three times at equal intervals, in the progress of the pen across it.
Capturing Trends in HealthCare at 1mg (E-pharmacy Unicorn)
“It’s always about timing. If it’s too soon, no one understands. If it’s too late, everyone’s forgotten.”. What is Trends? Trends is an analysis of collecting information and attempting to spot a pattern. How can one capture trends- In an e-commerce setup like 1mg, an item or product is trending when it is interacted with(purchased, clicked, add to cart, viewed, searched, etc.) more often than usual.
Highlights Of Flutter 3.3 Released During Flutter Vikings Conference
In the name of God, this year’s third release of Flutter 3.3 is here, giving Flutter developers more opportunities to build out the world apps for Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and more from a single codebase. Google unleashed what’s new in Flutter 3.3 at the beginning of a community-led conference, Flutter Vikings, dedicated to Flutter and Dart that took place in Oslo.
