333 WEST MEDLOCK DRIVE
Resort style 1bedroom - Amazing gated single level property, fully renovated with granite tops, new bathrooms, brand new AC, tile flooring, great quiet complex, well cared for. Call 602-230-8125 to see the apartment, or apply at www.peakinvprop.com. Location. 333 WEST MEDLOCK DRIVE, PHOENIX, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1475. Bedrooms. Studio.
6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office
Welcome to your new HOME - Where convenience and affordability meet your needs, We are located on the I-17 just south of Glendale. Come view our community and become part of our family. Location. 6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $849. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms.
3302 N 7th St
Centrally Located Luxury One Bed With LARGE Walk-In Closet - Come check out this One Bed One Bath centrally located in Phoenix just minutes from downtown Phoenix. Brick Commons is a gated community right off 7th Street and Indian School Road right near Gadzooks, Taco Gil and Starbucks! This Condo has In-Unit washer/dryer, With amenities of heated spa and pool, assigned covered parking and a gym, Schedule a showing today by contacting our office or visit us on the web at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to see other featured properties.
12813-12815 North 113th Ave
West Valley 2bedroom 2bath - Nice single level 2bedroom 2bath unit with washer/dryer, Nice updated flooring, fresh paint inside, counter tops, new ceiling fans, All electric, stainless appliances, covered parking, great curb appeal. Located at 113th ave Grand in Youngtown, Ready to go apply online www.peakinvprop.com 602-230-8125. Unit Type. BR.
5045 N. 58th Ave Attn: Leasing Office
5045 N. 58th Ave Attn: Leasing Office, Glendale, AZ.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $4.5 Million, This Breathtaking Santa Barbara Inspired Home in Scottsdale is Truly A Designer Masterpiece
The Home in Scottsdale, a designer masterpiece in prestigious gated community Equestrian Manor with enchanting curb appeal and great attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 12028 N 60th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christopher V Karas (Phone: 602-919-6511) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: Sept. 9-11
Visit the 9/11 memorial events, food festivals, performances and more happening across the Phoenix area for Sept. 9 - 11:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. 9/11 remembrance events. 2022 Salt River 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb - Scottsdale. The Salt River Fire...
1117 E. 8th St.
EXCELLENT TEMPE UNIT! - **COMING SOON**EXCELLENT 2 BED 2 BATH TEMPE UNIT ON ORBIT BUS ROUTE AND WALKING/BIKE RIDING TO ASU CAMPUS AND DOWNTOWN TEMPE! NICE UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BLACK APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS, 9 FT CEILINGS, W/D, PRIVATE PATIO, ALL IN GATED COMMUNITY. NO PETS. FEES:. Sales Tax -...
4302 N. 103rd Ave.
NEWLY RENOVATED Fairway Vistas 2 Bed 1 Bath - Brand new renovation with gray wood look tile, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and all fresh paint! Great location right off of the 101 just minutes away from Westgate! Two large bedrooms and spacious patio with a sunscreen. All appliances included in the lease, even an in unit stack washer and dryer. There is a community pool, green spaces for any pets and charcoal grills. One covered parking spot per unit, lots of uncovered open parking as well. Call Western Vistas to schedule your showing today! (623) 877-9400.
AZFamily
Isolated thunderstorms flood streets in Glendale
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Isolated thunderstorms have hit parts of the Phoenix area and has caused flooding in Glendale. Rain was seen on ADOT cameras in north Phoenix near Loop 101 and Seventh Avenue and then in central Phoenix at I-17 and Seventh Street. Our Arizona’s Family crew spotted flooded streets near 59th Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale. Parts of Chandler and Gilbert have also gotten rain.
2875 W. Highland St. #1120
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft. - 2 Car Garage - Chandler Townhome - Very Roomy! 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft - 2 Car Garage Townhome in beautiful Chandler, AZ. Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Garage off patio area. Access to Loop 101 making it easy to access 202, 60, Airport and all area shopping & entertainment. To view this property please email our leasing agent at suzie@caldwellaz.com.
1 Person Killed In A Car Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man early Friday morning in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police were informed that the crash had [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
SignalsAZ
2022 Billy Moore Days in Avondale
Old Town Avondale will come alive with good ole nostalgic fun, food, music, rides, and more during Billy Moore Days, a four-day event named after Avondale’s founder. Businesses and local organizations are all invited to be part of this time-honored historical tradition. This street-style celebration takes place Oct 13-16, on Western Avondale in Old Town Avondale. To add to the fanfare and community-spirited fun, a number of friendly competitive showdowns, games, contests, and stage acts will be taking place for everyone to partake.
430 W. Santa Cruz Dr.
Tempe for Rent - Excellent location! Close to ASU, Airport, US60, Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and much more.... 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Spacious living room, Eat-In kitchen, Stacked washer and dryer, Desert front landscape, 1 car covered parking. Extra slab parking, No HOA, 1 small dog may be allowed with owner approval. No cats. No Smoking.
KTAR.com
East side of Phoenix hit by monsoon storm overnight
PHOENIX — Rain fell Friday afternoon and continued through the night in parts of the East Valley as Phoenix’s monsoon season continued. After rain hit much of the West side of the Valley Friday afternoon, as from north as New River all the way south to Queen Creek received rain overnight on the east side of town, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
azbigmedia.com
12 mixologists raising the bar for Arizona cocktail culture
While Arizona’s culinary scene has been earning national acclaim steadily for the past decade, its mixology scene is only now getting its due. This past summer, Little Rituals was named the No. 4 hotel bar in the nation at Tales of the Cocktail, and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour won a spot among North America’s Best Bars by 50 Best, both nationally recognized outfits that until recently did not have Arizona mixologists on its radar.
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
azbex.com
New 114-unit Multifamily Project Planned for North Phoenix
Greenlight Communities plans to build a 114-unit apartment development at Sunnyside and 19th avenues on a 3.75-acre vacant parcel being sold by Kingdom in the Valley Christian Church. The lot will be split from the church parcel prior to development. Plans for Streamliner Sunnyside Multifamily call for two three-story buildings...
