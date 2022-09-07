Read full article on original website
I Took Ownership of a Major Product Feature as a PM Intern
*Preference management is an integral part of a great notification infrastructure, which makes it a very important piece of the puzzle here at Courier. This also means that there was a lot of learning and experience-building opportunity for the intern on the project, Denis Tatar. Denis’ internship was only a few months long, but he was able to make an enormous impact as the product manager for Courier’s Preferences feature.
One Idea Can Change Everything: Learning To Strategically Shift Your Perspective
A shift in perspective can come from a change in markets, a newly discovered trend, an unexpected collaboration, or a second stroke of inspiration. In the mid-1970, Alvin Roth was studying matching markets at the University of Illinois when he came across the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) which helped match students with hospitals for residency jobs. Roth updated the algorithm and applied his engineering principles to mathematics and economics. He shifted the perspective and allowed for the application of nuances around human behavior and how that can be built into a system, something Gale and Shapely hadn't considered.
Why Your Business Requires Data Driven Growth-Marketing?
Data-driven marketing enables companies to communicate with customers in an informed and proactive manner. Data gathering, data interpretation, and data storage are a few of the difficulties that data-driven marketers have have. Data driven marketing makes it easier for marketers to identify areas where money is being wasted, which encourages improved attribution for spend optimization. The retail industry saw spectacular growth in a few months that was expected to last for ten years, according to TechGenyz. It provides a countless number of advantages as the path of the future.
Feature Estimation: Understanding Which Features are Needed and When to Implement Them
Once you come up with the idea for your project and gather all the necessary information about your target audience, market and competitors, you want to know how much money, time, and effort you need to bring your idea to life. It is done. , which helps you make all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Journey From a Novice to Becoming a Front-End Engineer
How? How exactly does one start a damn Blog?!??? Maybe I should introduce myself. Maybe I can jump in straight away and talk about... No, the introduction sounds better! CLEARLY, I AIN'T A PRO AT WRITING BLOGS 😆, but I do write code though 😂. I have a story to share, one I believe many of you will be able to resonate with!
What Works And What Doesn't: The Emerging Battle Between Proof-of-Work And Proof-of-Stake
If you are a crypto enthusiast, you must have heard of proof-of-work and proof-of-stake which are the two consensus mechanisms used to validate crypto transactions and indeed make new cryptocurrencies. All decentralized blockchain networks require validators to prove their existence on the network, and these two methods are the ways that a validator can prove their presence.
The Noonification: What is General Video Recognition? (9/9/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What is General Video Recognition?. By @whatsai [ 6...
Capturing Trends in HealthCare at 1mg (E-pharmacy Unicorn)
“It’s always about timing. If it’s too soon, no one understands. If it’s too late, everyone’s forgotten.”. What is Trends? Trends is an analysis of collecting information and attempting to spot a pattern. How can one capture trends- In an e-commerce setup like 1mg, an item or product is trending when it is interacted with(purchased, clicked, add to cart, viewed, searched, etc.) more often than usual.
API Architecture: Components and Best Practices
While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
Understanding DeFi With Yubo Ruan, Two Times Stanford Dropout & Founder Of $500m Valued Parallel Fi
DeFi has virtually transformed and entered into almost every traditional finance sector that we know of. The idea of decentralizing finance for all stakeholders and giving the power of peer-to-peer finance transactions to everyone is fascinating for the whole world. However, we are in the very early stages of DeFi, and it has not yet reached the broad spectrum of the population that uses numerous centralized financial instruments daily.
How to Be Systematic When Testing Marketing Hypotheses?
Given an integer `n` is a power of four, if there exists an integer such that `x` such that`n == 4x` The easiest way how to solve this problem is to divide N on 4 and that is it. We will iterate again and again till our number is bigger than 1. Author: Sergei Golitsynlink: <https://leetcode.com/problems/power-of-four/Given an integer `n` return `true` if it is a power of four. Otherwise, return`false`
Top 5 Growth Hacks for Web3
Growth marketing uses data-driven approaches and experiments to acquire, onboard, and retain users. The growth funnel from top to bottom includes awareness, acquisition, activation, retention, and referral. I have been researching how Web3 companies tackle their growth marketing and realize that some common strategies and hacks are shared between Web2 and Web3 companies. However, some new nuances need to be addressed differently for Web3 companies.
A Guide to Becoming More Confident in Job Interviews (and in Life)
One of the most common pieces of advice given to jobseekers is to “be more confident.” But what does that really mean? And how can you do it? The truth is, confidence is something that you have to work on every day. It’s a muscle that you have to build up over time. However, there are some things that you can do to help build your confidence and make yourself more comfortable in job interviews — and in life.
An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet
The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
Stitching, Integrating, Composing & Federating Multiple GraphQL APIs
I've run across a post on reddit where someone asked how to integrate their own GraphQL API with a third-party (Shopify) GraphQL API. In a nutshell, they are building their own GraphQL API and want to integrate it with Shopify's GraphQL API. What sounds like a simple task, is actually quite complex.
