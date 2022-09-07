NEWLY RENOVATED Fairway Vistas 2 Bed 1 Bath - Brand new renovation with gray wood look tile, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and all fresh paint! Great location right off of the 101 just minutes away from Westgate! Two large bedrooms and spacious patio with a sunscreen. All appliances included in the lease, even an in unit stack washer and dryer. There is a community pool, green spaces for any pets and charcoal grills. One covered parking spot per unit, lots of uncovered open parking as well. Call Western Vistas to schedule your showing today! (623) 877-9400.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO