6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office
Welcome to your new HOME - Where convenience and affordability meet your needs, We are located on the I-17 just south of Glendale. Come view our community and become part of our family. Location. 6801 N. 25th Drive Attn: Leasing Office, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $849. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms.
333 WEST MEDLOCK DRIVE
Resort style 1bedroom - Amazing gated single level property, fully renovated with granite tops, new bathrooms, brand new AC, tile flooring, great quiet complex, well cared for. Call 602-230-8125 to see the apartment, or apply at www.peakinvprop.com. Location. 333 WEST MEDLOCK DRIVE, PHOENIX, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1475. Bedrooms. Studio.
3830 W. McDowell Rd. Attn: Leasing Office
3830 W. McDowell Rd. Attn: Leasing Office, Phoenix, AZ.
18416 N Cave Creek Rd Unit 3056
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath - Well maintained 2 bed 2 bath third story condo. This unit has hard surface flooring through living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Available for showings on 06/05. Property features community pool, gym, and in unit laundry. All occupants 18 years or older...
3302 N 7th St
Centrally Located Luxury One Bed With LARGE Walk-In Closet - Come check out this One Bed One Bath centrally located in Phoenix just minutes from downtown Phoenix. Brick Commons is a gated community right off 7th Street and Indian School Road right near Gadzooks, Taco Gil and Starbucks! This Condo has In-Unit washer/dryer, With amenities of heated spa and pool, assigned covered parking and a gym, Schedule a showing today by contacting our office or visit us on the web at www.Taylorstmgmt.com to see other featured properties.
12813-12815 North 113th Ave
West Valley 2bedroom 2bath - Nice single level 2bedroom 2bath unit with washer/dryer, Nice updated flooring, fresh paint inside, counter tops, new ceiling fans, All electric, stainless appliances, covered parking, great curb appeal. Located at 113th ave Grand in Youngtown, Ready to go apply online www.peakinvprop.com 602-230-8125. Unit Type. BR.
1117 E. 8th St.
EXCELLENT TEMPE UNIT! - **COMING SOON**EXCELLENT 2 BED 2 BATH TEMPE UNIT ON ORBIT BUS ROUTE AND WALKING/BIKE RIDING TO ASU CAMPUS AND DOWNTOWN TEMPE! NICE UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BLACK APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS, 9 FT CEILINGS, W/D, PRIVATE PATIO, ALL IN GATED COMMUNITY. NO PETS. FEES:. Sales Tax -...
1171 E Jupiter Pl
SUPER CUTE CHANDLER RENTAL - AWESOME 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in The Springs * COMMUNITY POOL * Near Elementary & Jr High Schools * Near Park * Easy Freeway access * BIG open eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances B/I microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator * Remote control ceiling fans * BIG Great room * Wood floors throughout * Tile entry * Covered patio, sprinkler & drip system in back yard with fruit bearing citrus trees * Gorgeous lake community with playgrounds * We require verifiable monthly income a minimum of 3x the monthly rent & good rental history.
2875 W. Highland St. #1120
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft. - 2 Car Garage - Chandler Townhome - Very Roomy! 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft - 2 Car Garage Townhome in beautiful Chandler, AZ. Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Garage off patio area. Access to Loop 101 making it easy to access 202, 60, Airport and all area shopping & entertainment. To view this property please email our leasing agent at suzie@caldwellaz.com.
4302 N. 103rd Ave.
NEWLY RENOVATED Fairway Vistas 2 Bed 1 Bath - Brand new renovation with gray wood look tile, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and all fresh paint! Great location right off of the 101 just minutes away from Westgate! Two large bedrooms and spacious patio with a sunscreen. All appliances included in the lease, even an in unit stack washer and dryer. There is a community pool, green spaces for any pets and charcoal grills. One covered parking spot per unit, lots of uncovered open parking as well. Call Western Vistas to schedule your showing today! (623) 877-9400.
6608 W Kristal Way
GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO ARROWHEAD, SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE BIG HOME. - Location! Location! Location! Just updated with GRANITE counters, beautiful cabinets and much more, single level over 2300 Sqft home in Highlands at Arrowhead subdivision. Formal Living/Dining, Large family room open to big kitchen, that has stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Large Master Suite. Easy to maintain desert landscape front and backyards. Near Loop 101, tons of shopping, hospitals, parks and schools. Plus - quiet, well-maintained neighborhood and house backs to green belt. Small to medium sized dog will be allowed with Owner approval.
