Read full article on original website
Related
I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.
Brett Johnson was once a credit card and identity thief but now works to detect internet fraud. He says most people make the same mistakes online.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
An Intro to The Tomi MP1 and The Benefits It Holds
Tomi, a decentralized network and DAO, is building a peer-to-peer cloud computing network. The application provides an assisted cloud computing and hosting network to support decentralized applications in a censorship-free environment. The recent US sanctioning of Tornado Cash and the reaction from various crypto projects demonstrate how crypto is still incredibly susceptible to centralized entities. Due to this, the development of decentralized cloud computing and storage facility is critical for building the fundamental infrastructure for DeFi which is censorship resistant.
How to Be Systematic When Testing Marketing Hypotheses?
Given an integer `n` is a power of four, if there exists an integer such that `x` such that`n == 4x` The easiest way how to solve this problem is to divide N on 4 and that is it. We will iterate again and again till our number is bigger than 1. Author: Sergei Golitsynlink: <https://leetcode.com/problems/power-of-four/Given an integer `n` return `true` if it is a power of four. Otherwise, return`false`
IN THIS ARTICLE
Risk DAO Conducts Technology Risk Assessment on Aurigami Finance
Aurigami Finance (Aurigami) conducted a risk management assessment of the Aurigami protocol's cybersecurity framework. The risk management assessment was conducted by using Risk DAO’s risk assessment framework by implementing rigorous quantitative analysis to simulate the protocol's worst-case cybersecurity breach scenarios. The assessment report revealed that there is no significant...
Are You Prepared to Respond to Advanced Security Incidents?
NEXT GENERATION OF INCIDENT CYBER SECURITY PREPAREDNESS. Just as firefighters and emergency physicians train to save lives, companies should prepare and train to protect themselves and respond to security incidents. This is increasingly important given the rapidly evolving threat landscape, with targeted cyber attacks by motivated, determined threat actors. Given...
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies
There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
Metaverse Learning: The Future of Education
The education sector is rapidly evolving to a better and more advanced version. As more people are realizing the importance of quality education, the global focus is shifting to creating solutions that facilitate this need. The advent of technology has a major role in this aspect, as getting educated is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
My Journey From a Novice to Becoming a Front-End Engineer
How? How exactly does one start a damn Blog?!??? Maybe I should introduce myself. Maybe I can jump in straight away and talk about... No, the introduction sounds better! CLEARLY, I AIN'T A PRO AT WRITING BLOGS 😆, but I do write code though 😂. I have a story to share, one I believe many of you will be able to resonate with!
What Does a Blockchain Engineer Do
You may have heard of blockchain technology in the context of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, but blockchain has applications far beyond digital currency. In fact, blockchain is being used or explored for use in a wide variety of industries, from banking to healthcare to real estate. Given the vast potential...
Bitcoin HD Wallet in Python
If you have ever wanted to create a Hierarchical Deterministic Bitcoin wallet through the usage of the Python programming language, here is everything you need to know about doing so with ease. Specifically, within this guide, we will be going over the creation of a Bitcoin HD (Hierarchical Deterministic) wallet...
Feature Estimation: Understanding Which Features are Needed and When to Implement Them
Once you come up with the idea for your project and gather all the necessary information about your target audience, market and competitors, you want to know how much money, time, and effort you need to bring your idea to life. It is done. , which helps you make all...
What is General Video Recognition?
We’ve seen AI generate text, then generate images and most recently even generate short videos, even though they still need some improvement. The results are incredible when you think that no one is actually involved in the creation process of these pieces and it only has to be trained once to then be used by thousands of people like stable diffusion is. Still, do these models really understand what they are doing? Do they know what the picture or video they just produced really represents? What does such a model understand when it sees such a picture or, even more complex, a video? Learn more in the video... (giveaway information in the video too!)
How to Temporarily Resolve CORS Error in the Console
You may have exhausted all solutions to make your site render on the browser but nothing seems to work. This article will delve into a simple & temporary fix for this problem. Follow the steps of this article diligently, then you’ll be fine. Using the command in the prompt automatically creates a new unsecured window for Chrome. This doesn’t affect all other open Chrome browsers. Use the browser to see your site & to temporarily resolve the CORS issue. A wonderful explanation of CORS can also be found in this video.
An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet
The new internet will attempt to create a less centralized internet than the internet we are used to. The purpose of Web3 is to lessen the power of the internet service providers and technology corporations that have traditionally held sway over the online. The foundation of the Web3 ecosystem is blockchain technology, which can bring ownership and privacy to owners while reducing the influence of centralized entities. The next-generation internet will largely depend on artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality to provide a more natural user experience.
Why NFTs are Hated - Some Remarkable Criticisms
In 2021, Collins Dictionary ranked NFT as the word of the year. Today, it has remained a focal point in web 3 — thanks to its army of critics. Given the bad media publicity, we should begin to wonder how NFT is able to dominate the web 3 conversation. After all, the latest in a long list of coordinated attacks on NFT is the recent #Godhatesnfts campaign that trended recently on Twitter.
Phys.org
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers
New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
How API Platforms Democratize Data, Enable Real-Time Experiences
“Financial infrastructure is still evolving. It’s still being modernized and is still being digitized,” Salman Syed, newly-appointed chief operating officer at Fidel API, told PYMTS in a recent conversation. Those technologies offer the chance to democratize how financial data is leveraged across a variety of use cases, including...
API Architecture: Components and Best Practices
While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0