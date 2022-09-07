ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Married founder of award-winning army veterans' charity, 54, is convicted of sexual assault after grabbing woman's bottom 'to see if she was wearing underwear'

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The founder of an army veterans charity was today convicted of groping a woman’s bottom as a dare to check if she was wearing underwear.

Timothy Evers, 54, sexually assaulted the woman when she posed for a picture with him at a hotel in Westminster.

The former Royal Engineer, who founded Sapper Support in 2014, was attending a charity awards event where he had won the prize for Best New Charity on October 5, 2017.

The married father-of-two, now serving in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, denied sexual assault and told Westminster Magistrates’ Court it ‘did not happen.’

But District Judge Neeta Minhas convicted Evers of sexual assault and bailed him ahead of sentence on October 5.

The judge said of the victim: ‘I found her a compelling witness. The incident left a lasting impression on her.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBZ81_0hlrAOZG00
A woman claimed that Timothy Evers (pictured) groped her bottom as a dare at a charity event in 2017. He denies sexual assault but has been found guilty following a trial

Judge Minhas referred to a Twitter exchange between Evers and the victim, where he blamed ‘fizz and exuberance’ and said: ‘No malice, but also no excuse.’

The judge added: ‘I interpret the tweet as him apologising for his actions.’

The woman had told the court how Evers approached her and asked for a photograph with her.

‘His charity had won. I did recognize him as one of the winners,’ the woman said.

Evers told her to ‘come over this way’ for the picture.

‘I didn’t like that. I thought that was weird,’ she said.

She said they then went to another part of the building, where she saw a large group of men on the stairs.

‘I thought they wanted a group picture. They were all giggling... One of them took the photo.

‘He put his arm around me like that [indicating her waist], and then put his hand on my bum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6Xvo_0hlrAOZG00
Timothy Evers (back row, far right) during an appearance on BBC Radio 2, with presenter Zoe Ball (front,  right) and celebrities Richard E Grant (front, left), Lulu (front, centre) and Lee Mack (back, left)

‘He put his hand all the way around my bottom and squeezed it.’

‘He said “I just wanted to check if you’ve got knickers on.”’

‘He then pointed to his colleagues and said “sorry lover, they dared me to do that”’.

‘I shouted at him and said “you’re not allowed to do that”.

‘I was trying not to cry. I had to go. I had to run away. And then I did cry.’

She said she then went and told someone at the event what had happened.

‘I was crying and saying ‘that bloke just touched my a*se’

The woman added: ‘At an event like that at that time of night I assume everyone’s a bit squiffy. He wasn’t staggering.

‘I went home and sat in my room. I was furious I was crying. I was really upset.

‘It occurred to me to call the police. But I didn’t.

‘I felt very humiliated. I don’t like to use the word triggered, but I was very triggered at being touched on an intimate part of myself.

‘I felt very angry with myself because I kept thinking what I could have done to avoid that. I was cross with myself for walking with him and not staying where I was.’

The woman said she wrote a tweet to Sapper Support who replied saying ‘exuberance and fizz were to blame.’

‘I assumed it was him. I felt it was very dismissive, and not connecting with the fact that I was hurt,’ the woman said.

The victim reported the incident in 2020.

‘It happened just before the #MeToo movement which was significant to me,’ she explained.

Evers, of Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, who has been a firefighter for 26 years, said he founded the charity after hearing about the death of a fellow ‘Sapper’ from PTSD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Y0dx_0hlrAOZG00
The woman said she had not drunk when Mr Evers approached her and asked her to 'come over this way' for a photograph, Westminster Magistrates Court heard

He told the court he had a single glass of champagne at the event that evening.

‘This was a big deal for me. We were a very junior charity. I wanted to be able to remember it,’ he said.

He said he asked the woman for a picture for his social media and she agreed.

‘I put my arm around her waist. I had my trophy in my hand,’ said Evers.

‘The pictures were blurred, it was dark. I deleted them. I said I wasn’t going to bother her again.’

His barrister asked: ‘She says you lowered your hand and squeezed her buttocks.’

Evers replied: ‘That did not happen.’

He said when he saw her tweet ‘I felt sick to my stomach if I’m honest.

‘I was astounded that she thought we did it. So I wrote a clumsy reply at four in the morning.’

In the tweet, Evers said ‘too much alcohol and exuberance were probably to blame. No malice, but also no excuse.’

He told the court: ‘It wasn’t an admission of guilt. It was a badly worded, early morning tweet.

‘I asked if any volunteers had had any interaction with her.’

Evers said he deleted the tweet because he got a ‘torrent of abuse.’

‘It was quite vile. I was called a paedophile.’

Prosecutor Jennifer Gatland asked Evers and asked him why he used the words ‘sincere apologies’.

‘I wasn’t apologising for anything I’ve done. I didn’t know who had done it... I thought one of my volunteers might have done it,’ he replied.

Ms Gatland asked: ‘Did you delete it because you realised you were admitting to touching her?’

‘No, not at all,’ said Evers.

Evers denied but was convicted of sexual assault.

According to the Sapper Support website Evers joined the Royal Engineers in 1992. After an operational tour he moved to 33 Engineer Regiment EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Wimbish, later serving in Bosnia. He became a fireman after leaving the military.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Underwear#Volunteers#Violent Crime#Royal Engineer#Sapper Support
Daily Mail

British-born businessman who appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey before ending up on the FBI's Most Wanted list is jailed for two years over £480,000 supercar scam - after going on the run for five years

A British-born businessman who was on the FBI's Most Wanted list after going on the run for five years has been sentenced to two years in prison for carrying out a £480,000 luxury car scam. Afzal Khan, 40, fled the US after being accused of conning a string of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking moment heavily-armed SWAT team surrounds the home of Las Vegas official suspected of fatally stabbing investigative reporter who exposed his affair and toxic workplace - just moments before taking him into custody

Heavily armed and kitted out in armor, this is the tense moment SWAT teams surrounded the home of Las Vegas official Robert Telles moments before he was arrested on murder charges. The exclusive DailyMail.com footage shows cops preparing to smash down the door of Telles' $660,000 home on Wednesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Female online fashion entrepreneur, 20, kicked pregnant woman in the stomach in missing dog row after downing cocktails at Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party

An online fashion entrepreneur kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach during a fight about a missing dog following a Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party in Middlesbrough. Businesswoman Paige Smith, 20, had been drinking cocktails at the party on June 2 to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign when she began arguing with two women about a missing dog.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Former taxi driver type 1 diabetic, 54, who killed a mother, 55, after hitting her Nissan Qashqai is jailed for four years and four months and banned from the roads as her devastated family say 'no amount of jail time will fix what he has done'

The family of a mother killed in a horror crash have slammed the justice system after the former taxi driver responsible for her death was jailed for just over four years. David Day, who is diabetic, was spotted repeatedly drifting across lanes on main road in Dumfries, Scotland on the day of the tragedy, prompting a concerned motorist to call 999.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Horrific moment a mum 'ran over her toddler with her car in the driveway' and was so distraught paramedics had to drag her away in their failed attempt to save his life

A two-year-old boy has died after being run over by a car reversing out of a suburban driveway - with witnesses claiming the vehicle was being driven by the boy's mother. Police were called to a property in Point Cook, in Melbourne's southwest, about 3pm on Saturday after the toddler was hit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admits her ex-fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape - after the bikie boss and father of her two little boys was killed in a motorbike crash

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admitted that her bikie former fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape for the reality show. Senior Rebels boss Shane Smith, 38, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Adelaide's north-east early Wednesday morning. The father-of-four died at the scene,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Grenadier Guards are put on six hours' notice to get haircuts and prepare their ceremonial tunics - as 6ft-tall coffin bearers are fitted for rubber boots so they won't slip while carrying Her Majesty's coffin

The Grenadier Guards have been given six hours' notice to get haircuts and prepare their ceremonial tunics ahead of the Queen's state funeral. Those selected to coffin bearers within the guardsmen, known as the Bearer Party, will also be fitted for rubber boots so they don't slip whilst carrying Her Majesty's coffin.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

589K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy