England star Keira Walsh completes £400k move to Barcelona as Spanish giants smash the women's transfer record to sign midfielder from Manchester City on three-year deal

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
 4 days ago

England midfielder Keira Walsh has joined Barcelona for a world-record fee from Manchester City, penning a three-year contract with the Spanish club.

The Euro 2022 winner, who had entered the final year of her contract at City following eight years at the club, is now the most expensive female footballer in history.

The £400,000 paid by Barcelona for Walsh has smashed the previous record set by Chelsea, who splashed over £250,000 on Danish star Pernille Harder in 2020.

Manchester City midfielder Keira Walsh has completed her world-record move to Barcelona

City had previously snubbed multiple offers from the Catalan club, who clinched their third successive title in the Spanish top flight last campaign.

Walsh played a pivotal role during the Lionesses' Euro 2022 success, anchoring Sarina Wiegman's midfield in every match during the competition.

The defensive midfielder won the Player of the Match award during England's final against Germany, marshalling here side to a 2-1 victory in extra-time at Wembley.

The England star exits City after eight years for a reported fee worth in the region of £400,000
The midfield anchor was instrumental during the Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph this summer

After confirming Walsh's departure, Man City released a statement on the club website which read: 'Everybody at Manchester City would like to thank Keira for her contributions during her time at the Club and wish her all the best for the future.'

Walsh follows in the footsteps of fellow Euro 2022 champion Lucy Bronze, who also made the switch from Man City to Barcelona earlier this summer.

The English club have also waved farewell to Walsh's international team-mate Georgia Stanway, who joined Bayern Munich after breaking City's all-time goal-scoring record last season.

Club veterans Ellen White and Jill Scott have left Man City as well, following their announcement to retire from football last month.

