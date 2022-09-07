Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Bitcoin price trades near support at $19.2k as all eyes focus on the Ethereum Merge
Data from TradingView shows that at the same time as the DXY was retreating, Bitcoin (BTC) price rallied...
kitco.com
FTX Ventures plans to take 30% stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital
Sept 9 (Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 9 chart alert - Price pop Friday gives bulls fresh power
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are solidly higher and hit a two-week high Friday. The BC bulls have quickly gained momentum as they have at least temporarily negated a price downtrend on the daily bar chart. Key for the bulls now is to show important follow-through buying strength in the next couple days, which would then suggest a near-term market bottom being in place. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Powell and Gensler agree: cryptocurrencies need better regulation
Speaking at an industry conference, Gary Gensler, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said he supports...
kitco.com
Coinbase funds a Tornado Cash lawsuit in an effort to defend privacy in crypto
Tornado Cash is a mixing service on the Ethereum network that was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in...
kitco.com
Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology
A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
kitco.com
The SEC doubles down on its promise to regulate the crypto industry
Grewal made the comment while speaking at a forum hosted by the Practising Law Institute, a legal education...
kitco.com
Nobel laureate in economics says Bitcoin’s true value is zero, gold is a ‘terrible’ inflation hedge – Eugene Fama
Bitcoin and gold are bad long-term investments, said Eugene Fama, 2013 Nobel laureate in economics and Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago. “This is a case where the market hasn’t figured out [Bitcoin] has no value,” he said. “At the moment, I guess even the crooks don’t transact and hold it. They’ll probably transact in it, then give it up quickly for something else because it’s just too risky.”
kitco.com
Bitcoin spikes above $21K, pushing the total crypto market cap back above $1 trillion
Data from TradingView shows that after hovering near support at $19,200 for most of Thursday, the morning trading...
kitco.com
GameStop wades deeper into crypto with a new FTX US partnership
A Wednesday statement from GameStop indicated that the new partnership is intended "to introduce more GameStop customers to...
