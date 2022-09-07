ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX Ventures plans to take 30% stake in Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital

Sept 9 (Reuters) - FTX Ventures plans to scoop up a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the companies said, making it the latest in a flurry of deals by cryptocurrency's white knight Sam Bankman-Fried. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies. SkyBridge, the alternative investment firm...
BUSINESS
Bitcoin Sept. 9 chart alert - Price pop Friday gives bulls fresh power

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are solidly higher and hit a two-week high Friday. The BC bulls have quickly gained momentum as they have at least temporarily negated a price downtrend on the daily bar chart. Key for the bulls now is to show important follow-through buying strength in the next couple days, which would then suggest a near-term market bottom being in place. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
Powell and Gensler agree: cryptocurrencies need better regulation

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Speaking at an industry conference, Gary Gensler, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said he supports...
CURRENCIES
Global governments demonstrate the wide-ranging use cases of NFT technology

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A recent document released by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) indicates that officials in the EU...
CELL PHONES
The SEC doubles down on its promise to regulate the crypto industry

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Grewal made the comment while speaking at a forum hosted by the Practising Law Institute, a legal education...
MARKETS
Nobel laureate in economics says Bitcoin’s true value is zero, gold is a ‘terrible’ inflation hedge – Eugene Fama

Bitcoin and gold are bad long-term investments, said Eugene Fama, 2013 Nobel laureate in economics and Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago. “This is a case where the market hasn’t figured out [Bitcoin] has no value,” he said. “At the moment, I guess even the crooks don’t transact and hold it. They’ll probably transact in it, then give it up quickly for something else because it’s just too risky.”
BUSINESS
GameStop wades deeper into crypto with a new FTX US partnership

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. A Wednesday statement from GameStop indicated that the new partnership is intended "to introduce more GameStop customers to...
BUSINESS

