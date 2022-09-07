ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United 'are ready to start talks with Marcus Rashford over a new five-year deal at Old Trafford' after his impressive start to the new campaign

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Manchester United are reportedly set to begin contract talks with rejuvenated forward Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year-old's Old Trafford future looked in doubt over the summer following a poor season in which he struggled with injury and scored just five goals in 32 appearances.

But he is already over halfway to that tally this term, making an electric start to the campaign with three goals in six matches.

Manchester United are reportedly set to begin contract talks with Marcus Rashford

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to reward Rashford's early season form with a new five-year deal.

The forward has less than 10 months remaining on his current £200,000-a-week contract, although United have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

But his representatives held secret talks with Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital last month, increasing suggestions that Rashford wanted a fresh start after also losing his place in the England squad last season.

But he appears a much happier player under new United boss Erik ten Hag, who has been adamant that he 'definitely' wants to keep Rashford.

'I don't think he's out of contract – United control the situation,' Ten Hag said this week.

Rashford appears a happier player under Erik ten Hag, who 'definitely' wants to keep him 
The forward scored twice in United's 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford last Sunday

'I see a happy Marcus Rashford. I see some phases in his game we could improve, and we worked really hard the last two-and-a-half months with him on different aspects. He really likes it and wants to transfer it to the pitch.

'It starts with happiness. He comes in every day smiling and you want to transfer different aspects of your game.'

Rashford has starred in United's attack in recent weeks, netting twice in the 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford last Sunday and also providing the assist for Antony's debut goal.

That was two weeks after he scored in the 2-1 victory against Liverpool that kickstarted the Ten Hag era.

