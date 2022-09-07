ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

peekskillherald.com

Group seeks to ‘Make Good Trouble, Peekskill’

Make Good Trouble, Peekskill, a newly organized citizens group with the goal of engaging people in a number of critical issues facing the country will have its second meeting on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m at Esther Place. In the event of rain, the group will gather inside the BeanRunner Cafe. This meeting is open to members of the public who are interested in taking action on issues.
PEEKSKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Sticky’s Chicken Opens at Cross County Center in Yonkers

Cross County Center, the iconic outdoor shopping destination, welcomes Sticky’s The Finger Joint, a popular New York City based fried chicken restaurant to its list of renowned restaurants this month. The location, which will be Sticky’s FIRST in Westchester County and fourteenth in the New York area, will be...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
City
Tarrytown, NY
Government
City
Sleepy Hollow, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Nurses Rally Demanding Westchester Medical Center Provide Safe Staffing

Over a hundred members of the New York State Nurses Association at Westchester Medical Center rallied in front of the hospital today. During the rally, nurses called attention to unsafe working conditions in the hospital as a result of understaffing. Nurses highlighted the need for a fair contract with fair and competitive wages, a real plan to recruit and retain nurses, and improved patient care through safe staffing.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
evgrieve.com

The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)

The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs

Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
MONSEY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Westchester County Airport Forum Draws Complaints, Accusations

Residents living under the vast web of jet flight paths near the Westchester County Airport voiced their growing frustrations, including complaints and accusations, at a Sept. 6 public forum held at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center. The county’s in-person meetings began last May as County Executive George Latimer has been...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Chappaqua Crossing Carriages Luxury Community in Westchester County, New York

Chappaqua, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TollBrothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, a new luxury home community offering five carriage-style townhome designs and future onsite amenities in Westchester County, New York. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 480 North Bedford Road in Chappaqua.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie

Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales

Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“I think I hurt Lucy”

Johnny Amaro, 49, couldn’t make up his mind on the morning of September 1 whether to throw himself bodily off the bridge which connects Kingston to Rhinecliff. The morning was cloudy and according to a police officer at the scene Amaro appeared to be covered in blood. About five...
KINGSTON, NY

