peekskillherald.com
Group seeks to ‘Make Good Trouble, Peekskill’
Make Good Trouble, Peekskill, a newly organized citizens group with the goal of engaging people in a number of critical issues facing the country will have its second meeting on Saturday, September 10 at 2 p.m at Esther Place. In the event of rain, the group will gather inside the BeanRunner Cafe. This meeting is open to members of the public who are interested in taking action on issues.
NYC’s first chief equity officer in public health steps down
Dr. Torian Easterling is departing his post as the city health department's first chief equity officer. Dr. Torian Easterling, who spent more than seven years at the city’s health department, was appointed to the position by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in September 2020. [ more › ]
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
yonkerstimes.com
Sticky’s Chicken Opens at Cross County Center in Yonkers
Cross County Center, the iconic outdoor shopping destination, welcomes Sticky’s The Finger Joint, a popular New York City based fried chicken restaurant to its list of renowned restaurants this month. The location, which will be Sticky’s FIRST in Westchester County and fourteenth in the New York area, will be...
Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow
We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston. Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their...
yonkerstimes.com
Nurses Rally Demanding Westchester Medical Center Provide Safe Staffing
Over a hundred members of the New York State Nurses Association at Westchester Medical Center rallied in front of the hospital today. During the rally, nurses called attention to unsafe working conditions in the hospital as a result of understaffing. Nurses highlighted the need for a fair contract with fair and competitive wages, a real plan to recruit and retain nurses, and improved patient care through safe staffing.
News 12
Peekskill community mourns loss of assistant superintendent of secondary education
The Peekskill Central School District is mourning the loss of Dan Callahan, their assistant superintendent of secondary education. A post on the district’s Facebook page explained that Callahan, 50, died Sept. 8 after a long illness. He had been working in the district since 2014. The district is asking...
evgrieve.com
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs
Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
theexaminernews.com
Westchester County Airport Forum Draws Complaints, Accusations
Residents living under the vast web of jet flight paths near the Westchester County Airport voiced their growing frustrations, including complaints and accusations, at a Sept. 6 public forum held at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center. The county’s in-person meetings began last May as County Executive George Latimer has been...
riverjournalonline.com
Cortlandt Playwright’s ‘Angels Among Us’ Touches Down in Yorktown
Elise Milner believes some people enter our life and change it for a moment — or for a lifetime. That is the premise of Angels Among Us, written by the Cortlandt resident, who runs theater company Hanging Cow Productions, where she is Artistic Director. Angels first was staged in...
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Chappaqua Crossing Carriages Luxury Community in Westchester County, New York
Chappaqua, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TollBrothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Chappaqua Crossing Carriages, a new luxury home community offering five carriage-style townhome designs and future onsite amenities in Westchester County, New York. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 480 North Bedford Road in Chappaqua.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie
Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Three former administrators file federal lawsuit against Middletown school district
“A student wrote to me … ‘Mr. Perez! I was riding to Dairy Queen a little while ago with my parents and we think we saw you driving on East Main. I recognized your beard! You have a white car, right?’”. Omar Perez laughed at the text...
therealdeal.com
Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY
What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley
If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“I think I hurt Lucy”
Johnny Amaro, 49, couldn’t make up his mind on the morning of September 1 whether to throw himself bodily off the bridge which connects Kingston to Rhinecliff. The morning was cloudy and according to a police officer at the scene Amaro appeared to be covered in blood. About five...
