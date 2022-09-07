Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans in stockings large and small
One August morning, I noticed an envelope with first-class postage — postal speak for Potentially Important — from a bank where I do not bank, sandwiched between bills and junk mail. Inside, I discovered some potentially important news: I’d overpaid a credit card balance, closed the account and...
Kearney Hub
UNK ranked 2nd in value, 7th-best public regional university by US News & World Report
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney received high marks in affordability and overall excellence in the latest “Best Colleges” rankings from U.S. News & World Report. For the 15th consecutive year, UNK was recognized as one of the best public regional universities in the Midwest....
Kearney Hub
Evers, Michels to debate just once before election
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels announced Monday that they have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both...
Kearney Hub
Trailers offer temporary home as Kentucky flood victims plan future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — David Stephens' children romped around the small patch of grass they've turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his kids' resilience, considering...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
