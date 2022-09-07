ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Evers, Michels to debate just once before election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels announced Monday that they have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both...
MADISON, WI
Trailers offer temporary home as Kentucky flood victims plan future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — David Stephens' children romped around the small patch of grass they've turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his kids' resilience, considering...
KENTUCKY STATE
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY

