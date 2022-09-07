ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$400,000 worth of meth found during traffic stop, deputies say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing charges after deputies who pulled over a truck for a traffic violation found nearly 80 pounds of drugs.

In a news release, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies stopped a Toyota Tundra for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies said that when they searched the car, they found 79 pounds of methamphetamines hidden throughout the car, worth an estimated $400,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEbQx_0hlr6jnW00

The two people inside the car, Juan Gonzalez and Gladis Rivera, were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XVmh_0hlr6jnW00

Gonzalez and Rivera are both from California. Deputies told KOLN that it was not clear where the two were heading with the drugs.

