Governor candidates Schmidt, Kelly clash on Kansas State Fair stage in campaign’s first debate
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt, the state's attorney general, dive into a debate at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. (Jill Hummels for the Kansas Reflector)
Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells
Kansas has $25 million to plug abandoned wells that can leak methane, polluting water and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. (Curtis Shuck/Well Done Foundation)
US 36 Treasure Hunt combines with citywide garage sales Sept. 15-17
Four hundred miles of treasures awaits those eager hunters on the third weekend of September. The U.S. 36 Highway Association is again sponsoring the U.S. 36 Treasure Hunt Sept. 15, 16 and 17 all across Kansas. The association partners with local chambers and cities to promote the event as they combine with citywide garage sales in several locations.
