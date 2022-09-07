ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
hiawathaworldonline.com

US 36 Treasure Hunt combines with citywide garage sales Sept. 15-17

Four hundred miles of treasures awaits those eager hunters on the third weekend of September. The U.S. 36 Highway Association is again sponsoring the U.S. 36 Treasure Hunt Sept. 15, 16 and 17 all across Kansas. The association partners with local chambers and cities to promote the event as they combine with citywide garage sales in several locations.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy