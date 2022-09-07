ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of the land on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation was an act of cooperation to ensure the area was preserved as a sacred site. More than 200 Native Americans — including children and elderly people — were killed at Wounded Knee in 1890. The bloodshed marked a seminal moment in the frontier...
WOUNDED KNEE, SD
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 9/5-9/11 2022

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — It’s been a busy weekend at KX, thanks to our live coverage of the United Tribes International Powwow — but there’s still plenty more happening in Bismarck and beyond this week. Here’s a list of the six stories that took North Dakota by storm this week. #1: Cause of Triple Murder-Suicide […]
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

Where and why has Noem flown out of state?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since obtaining nearly five years of state airplane flight logs, KELOLAND News has been going through the records to see where and when South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been flying. Since becoming governor, she has flown out-of-state on state airplanes 21 times. By...
Jackson Citizen Patriot

What a blob of wildfire smoke heading our way means for Michigan

The wildfires in the western U.S. are sending a huge layer of smoke toward Michigan. Here’s when it arrives and what it will mean for Michiganders. The light, even shade of white over the states northwest and west of Michigan is the smoke from western U.S. wildfires. The Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas all have skies covered with a light to moderate layer of smoke. Get ready for some great sunsets and sunrises as the smoke overspreads Michigan this evening and lasts for several days. Even the nearly full moon will look great in a smoke-shrouded sky.
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office

I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
valleynewslive.com

Annual ND crime report reveals ‘startling’ figures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Startling” is how North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley describes the latest figures on crime in the state. This comes as the Office of the Attorney General released the crime statistics for the 2021 calendar year. Wrigley says the statistics are just a snapshot,...
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund qualifies as N.D. congressional candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund has qualified to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.Mund is challenging Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking a third term. The secretary of state's office said Mund had met the 1,000-signature threshold for listing on the ballot.Mund entered the race in August and said her support for abortion rights motivated her candidacy. Democrat Mark Haugen announced Sunday that he was quitting the race, citing pressure from some in his own party to make way for Mund.The secretary of state's office also announced that state Rep. Rick Becker met the signature requirement to be listed on the ballot as an independent challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon, narrowly lost the Republican endorsement in April.Katrina Christiansen, a political newcomer and University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democrat in the race.
kbhbradio.com

South Dakota found guilty in voter violation lawsuit, settlement announced

PIERRE, S.D. — Voter registration applications that were never processed; misleading directions on where and how to register; registered voters turned away at the polls. It sounds like examples of the alleged voter fraud (eventually disproved) that some claimed occurred in the 2020 election. Except this all happened in...
KX News

North Dakota students speak up about Critical Race Theory

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When critical race theory is brought up, you typically see parents, state representatives, and other government officials. But what about those who it directly impacts: the students? Amari LaRocque, in student council and Miss Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, attended the meeting on section 67-32-01-01. She says she heard comments from […]
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana

LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
POWELL COUNTY, MT

