ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett Council on Aging celebrates golden anniversary

MATTAPOISETT – If the Mattapoisett Council on Aging were a person, they would be nearly old enough to join the Council on Aging themselves. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the organization celebrated 50 years of supporting Mattapoisett’s elderly residents. Jackie Seney, the council’s executive director, shared a letter from...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
City
Stoughton, MA
City
Westport, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Fall River, MA
City
Seekonk, MA
City
Dartmouth, MA
theweektoday.com

Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride set for Oct. 2

Raise money to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition by cycling from Rhode Island to Woods Hole during the Watershed Ride on Sunday, Oct. 2. The ride has three route options for cyclists: a 100-mile route, a 75-mile route and a 35-mile route. The 100-mile start line begins at Sakonnet Point...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
theweektoday.com

Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli

Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli, the beloved matriarch of the Cerulli family, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Jean, or "Nonna" to her family, was born on March 28, 1937 in Isernia, Italy, daugher of the late Liberato and Angelina (Avicolli) Iannone. The town of about 20,000 people, located in the Molise region of central Italy, is where Jean survived the Allied bombing of her home, an attack meant to drive out German forces during World War II.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
PAWTUCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

Brayton Point Nonprofit Returns Unused Money to Somerset

Last night at the Somerset Board of Selectman meeting, local nonprofit group Save Our Bay Brayton Point closed one chapter in the fight against noise and pollution in their community. SOBBP president Jeffrey Kardel presented the board with a check for just over $10,000, thanking residents for their support. The...
SOMERSET, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Anne
theweektoday.com

Council on Aging director to step down, replacement to be named

When Missy Dziczek took on a six-month stint as the Wareham Council on Aging’s full-time director in 2017, one of her charges was to determine a better space for the council to move to. Five years later, as she looks to step down from her now part-time position, Dziczek...
WAREHAM, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Health Care#Health Center#Scholarships#Ambulatory Care#Area Health Care Students#The Saint Anne#Hospital Medical Staff#Ct#Bristol Community College#Icu#Rivier University
theweektoday.com

Motorcycle ride to raise money for ALS treatment

One Wareham family is putting on a motorcycle ride from Middleboro to Wareham to help raise money for ALS treatment. The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Middleboro VFW, 12 Station St. and end at Elks Lodge, 2855 Cranberry Highway, Wareham. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston

Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window

The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Valley Breeze

Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building

WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

‘If this is true, we need to know about it’: North Kingstown allegations spark unrest

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Town Councilwoman Mary Brimer said has been fielding allegations that students who identify as cats have been given litter boxes in the bathroom. Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman explained in a statement to ABC 6 News: “Unequivocally false. Honestly, it’s shameful that someone would start...
ABC6.com

2 taken to hospital following crash in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken the the hospital Friday after a crash in Tiverton. The Tiverton Fire Department said that two vehicles crashed into each other head on just after 5 p.m. Rescue officials responded to the scene at the intersection of Main Road and Central...
TIVERTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy