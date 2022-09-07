Read full article on original website
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
Mattapoisett Council on Aging celebrates golden anniversary
MATTAPOISETT – If the Mattapoisett Council on Aging were a person, they would be nearly old enough to join the Council on Aging themselves. On Saturday, Sept. 10, the organization celebrated 50 years of supporting Mattapoisett’s elderly residents. Jackie Seney, the council’s executive director, shared a letter from...
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride set for Oct. 2
Raise money to support the Buzzards Bay Coalition by cycling from Rhode Island to Woods Hole during the Watershed Ride on Sunday, Oct. 2. The ride has three route options for cyclists: a 100-mile route, a 75-mile route and a 35-mile route. The 100-mile start line begins at Sakonnet Point...
Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli
Jean M. (Iannone) Cerulli, the beloved matriarch of the Cerulli family, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Jean, or "Nonna" to her family, was born on March 28, 1937 in Isernia, Italy, daugher of the late Liberato and Angelina (Avicolli) Iannone. The town of about 20,000 people, located in the Molise region of central Italy, is where Jean survived the Allied bombing of her home, an attack meant to drive out German forces during World War II.
Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
Brayton Point Nonprofit Returns Unused Money to Somerset
Last night at the Somerset Board of Selectman meeting, local nonprofit group Save Our Bay Brayton Point closed one chapter in the fight against noise and pollution in their community. SOBBP president Jeffrey Kardel presented the board with a check for just over $10,000, thanking residents for their support. The...
Massachusetts woman plans to donate portion of winnings to charity after using son’s birthdate to hit $1 million scratch ticket
They say it is better to give than receive. A Massachusetts woman is doing both after hitting it big on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kathryn McDaid has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
Council on Aging director to step down, replacement to be named
When Missy Dziczek took on a six-month stint as the Wareham Council on Aging’s full-time director in 2017, one of her charges was to determine a better space for the council to move to. Five years later, as she looks to step down from her now part-time position, Dziczek...
5 arrested at strike against transportation company
Teamsters Local 251 workers have been strike since June 22 in response to the company committing what they call "unfair labor practices."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Motorcycle ride to raise money for ALS treatment
One Wareham family is putting on a motorcycle ride from Middleboro to Wareham to help raise money for ALS treatment. The ride will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Middleboro VFW, 12 Station St. and end at Elks Lodge, 2855 Cranberry Highway, Wareham. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 25.
Providence College student falls from fifth-floor dorm window
The student “became very uncooperative” when police asked him what happened. A Providence College student was injured Thursday after falling about 50 feet from a campus dormitory. The 19-year-old student was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with severe leg injuries, the college confirmed in a statement. The Providence...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building
WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
‘If this is true, we need to know about it’: North Kingstown allegations spark unrest
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Town Councilwoman Mary Brimer said has been fielding allegations that students who identify as cats have been given litter boxes in the bathroom. Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman explained in a statement to ABC 6 News: “Unequivocally false. Honestly, it’s shameful that someone would start...
Police Building Study Committee members express frustration with recent town plans
Members of the Police Building Study Committee, long tasked with finding a new home for public safety agencies in Wareham, were clear in their exasperation at the Board of Selectmen during the committee’s meeting Thursday. “They took a vote, and they voted in favor of the Town Administrator’s plan,”...
2 taken to hospital following crash in Tiverton
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken the the hospital Friday after a crash in Tiverton. The Tiverton Fire Department said that two vehicles crashed into each other head on just after 5 p.m. Rescue officials responded to the scene at the intersection of Main Road and Central...
