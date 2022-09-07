ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely knows a thing or two about family drama. Her rocky relationships with both of her sisters have played out on the Bravo series since its debut in 2010. The first five seasons of the show featured both her and her older sister Kim Richards as full-time […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Nicky Hilton shares first photo of 2-month-old son with his sisters

Nicky Hilton shared the first photo of all three of her children together since her baby boy’s June birth. “2 months 🎂,” the fashion designer, 38, captioned an Instagram photo Tuesday of herself appearing to breast-feed her son as daughters Lily-Grace, 6, and Teddy, 4, kissed him. Hilton’s social media slideshow also included a picture of her holding the infant’s hand as well as a silly snap of the little one, whose name she has yet to reveal, in a “That’s Hot” onesie from aunt Paris Hilton. “The cutest! 💙😍😍🥰🥰,” Nicky and Paris’ brother Barron Hilton II’s pregnant wife, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff,...
Teresa Giudice
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday

Brittany Mahomes is showing off some of her maternity fashion picks as her family and friends show her love on her birthday. On Tuesday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner posted photos on her Instagram Story modeling her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants ahead of their release on Wednesday. Daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, adorably ran around in the background as Brittany spoke about how comfortable the pants are.
Floor8

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares picture with her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving all aspects of being a mom. On Sunday she posted two photos on her verified Instagram account, which showed the actress spending time with her's and husband Nick Jonas' baby daughter, Malti. Being mindful not to show the entire face of her little girl, whom...
bravotv.com

Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
