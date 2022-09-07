Read full article on original website
Related
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely knows a thing or two about family drama. Her rocky relationships with both of her sisters have played out on the Bravo series since its debut in 2010. The first five seasons of the show featured both her and her older sister Kim Richards as full-time […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards Thinks Melissa Gorga Will “Regret” Missing Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Nicky Hilton shares first photo of 2-month-old son with his sisters
Nicky Hilton shared the first photo of all three of her children together since her baby boy’s June birth. “2 months 🎂,” the fashion designer, 38, captioned an Instagram photo Tuesday of herself appearing to breast-feed her son as daughters Lily-Grace, 6, and Teddy, 4, kissed him. Hilton’s social media slideshow also included a picture of her holding the infant’s hand as well as a silly snap of the little one, whose name she has yet to reveal, in a “That’s Hot” onesie from aunt Paris Hilton. “The cutest! 💙😍😍🥰🥰,” Nicky and Paris’ brother Barron Hilton II’s pregnant wife, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff,...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Alexei! Details on Daughter Ariel
Party of five! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 3 — a girl named Ariel Raya! — with husband Alexei Brovarnik on Tuesday, September 6, the longtime loves announced via Instagram on Friday, September 9. Their darling daughter entered the world at 4 pounds, 4 ounces and 14 inches long.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Let's Get Out Of Here': Meghan Markle Admits She & Prince Harry Were 'Happy To' Leave The U.K.
Meghan Markle is front and center in a juicy new interview, spilling the tea on her and Prince Harry leaving the monarchy, her life as a mother-of-two and her career ambitions. On the subject of moving out of England, the Duchess of Sussex recalled how people often lashed out at...
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Meri Brown Left Husband Kody For Good After She's Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring
Sister Wives star Meri Brown sparked rumors that she'd finally accepted her relationship with her estranged husband, Kody Brown, is over for good after she was spotted sharing an inspirational message to social media sans her wedding ring. Article continues below advertisement. "Don't mind me, I'm just over here on...
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Essence
Eve's Son Is Only 6 Months Old And Already Living The Soft Life
It is always a joy to see babies enveloped in love. In this case, we’re referring to baby Cooper–the child of rapper Eve and entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. Wilde Wolf has been living the good life on a family vacation, taking in the sun and sea. Over the weekend,...
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish
Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Baby Bump in Comfy Fashion as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Brittany Mahomes is showing off some of her maternity fashion picks as her family and friends show her love on her birthday. On Tuesday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner posted photos on her Instagram Story modeling her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants ahead of their release on Wednesday. Daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months, adorably ran around in the background as Brittany spoke about how comfortable the pants are.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares picture with her daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving all aspects of being a mom. On Sunday she posted two photos on her verified Instagram account, which showed the actress spending time with her's and husband Nick Jonas' baby daughter, Malti. Being mindful not to show the entire face of her little girl, whom...
bravotv.com
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
Comments / 0