Plan It Calendar: 9/8-9/14

Except where indicated, all area codes are 419. Please note: Some establishments will have limitations and restrictions, please call ahead for details or visit their websites.

MUSIC

At the Clubs

American Winery: 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon; 212-1014; Billy Ford: Sat., 7-10.

Barrel House Saloon: 101 E. Shoreline Dr., Sandusky; 440-346-3055​​; Monica Robins and the Whiskey Kings: Fri., 8.

Benfield Wines: 102 N. Main St., Swanton; 780-9463; Morgan Tooth: Fri., 6-9.

Bier Stube: 5333 Monroe St.; 841-7999; the 25’s: Fri., 6; Not Your Average: Sat., 8.

Chateau Tebeau: 525 State Route 635, Helena, Ohio; 638-5411; Mark Wilkens: Fri., 6; Kevin VanSickle and the Pure Country Band: Sat., 6.

The Chop House: 300 N. Summit St., Suite 140; 720-4336; area pianists (jazz): Thu.-Sat., 6-10.

Ciao Ristorante: 6064 Monroe St., Sylvania; 882-2334; Candice Coleman and Chris Brown: Mon., Tue., 6-9.

Cleats: 6801 E. Harbor Rd., Marblehead, Ohio; 734-9464; Dan Robertson: Fri., 6:30.

Cock n’ Bull Tavern: 9 N. Huron St.; 244-2855; Bobby May and John Barile (acoustic): Fri., 6; Danny Mettler (acoustic): Wed, 8 a.m.-5.

Gideon Owen Wine Company: 3845 E. Wine Cellar Rd., Port Clinton; 797-4445; Flying J: Thu., 6; the Ryan and Michelle Show: Fri., 6; Aaron Hertzfeld: Sat., 4; Second Base: Sun., 2.

Hillside Winery: 221 Main St., Gilboa, Ohio; 456-3434; Charlie Doepker: Fri.; Chuck Summers: Sat.

Hollywood Casino: H Lounge, 777 Hollywood Blvd.; 661-5200; Fortunate Son - CCR Tribute: Sat., 8.

Levi and Lilac’s Whiskey Room: 301 River Rd., Suite 100, Maumee; 567-402-4308; all concerts at 6 unless note; Ethan Timm: Thu.; Jack Schlib: Fri.; Jon B. Roth: Sat., 6; Jake Pilewski: Mon., 5:30.

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: 1447 N. Summit St., Suite C; Bijan Taghavi Trio: Fri., 8; Kim Buehler: Sat., 7:15; No door sales. All events require a ticket or reservation.

Majestic Oak Winery: 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids, Ohio; 875-6474; Zak Ward: Fri., 5:30; Scott and Molly: Sat., 5:30; Benefit for Sylvania Fire with Mike and Mike: Sun., 1-4:30.

Ottawa Tavern: 1815 Adams St.; 725-5483; the Quasi Kings, the Essentials: Fri., 7.

Papa’s Tavern : 1328 Liberty St.; 697-0644; Renegade Lemonade: Thu., 7; Adam Sorelle: Tue., 6; Bobby May: Wed., 6.

Pat and Dandy’s Sports Bar: 3340 W. Laskey Rd.; 474-1189; Minimum Wage: Fri.​

Real Seafood: 22 Main St.; 697-4400; area pianists/​vocalists: Wed., Thu., 6-9.

Rocky Point Winery: 111 W. Main St., Lakeside Marblehead, Ohio; 967-5344; John Pickle: Sat., 6:30.

The Switchboard: 912 Monroe St.; bar@switchboard419.com ; Zoo Trippin: Fri.​​, 9; M.G.M.: Sat., 8.

Wheelin’ On The Rocks: 1515 W. Laskey Rd.; 214-0878; the Sweet Tea Band: Fri.; Muzykul Mayhem: Sat.

CONCERTS

Lunch at Levis: Levis Square Park, 435 N. St. Clair St.; Live entertainment by the Skittle Bots, food trucks, games and other activities: Thu., 11:30 a.m.-1:30.

Jazz in the Garden: Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr.; 407-9810; Tumbao Bravo: Thu., 6:30.

Everson Family Concert: Living Word Baptist Church, 6100 Drouillard Rd., Northwood; 567-312-4301; Southern Gospel: Fri., 6:30. Free with a love offering collected and light refreshments after the concert.

ProMedica Masterworks: Romeo and Juliet : Toledo Museum of Art, Peristyle Theater, 2445 Monroe St.; 246-8000; Toledo Symphony Orchestra, features music from Prokofiev’s iconic ballet, the 1968 classic film, and the sophistication of Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story : Sat., 8.

Rhythm on the River: Wright Pavilion on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln St. behind LaRoe’s Restaurant, Grand Rapids, Ohio; Fostoria Lake Plains Chorus: Sun., 4. Free concert. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. If inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Old Fire Station, farther west on Front St.

Old West End Music in the Park: Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum, 2501 Robinwood Ave.; Organized Kos: Sun., 6-8.

Donnell Broadway Concert Series: Winebrenner Building, University of Findlay, 1000 N. Main St., Findlay; 423-2787, extension 100/​Tickets@MCPA.org; An Evening with Jenn Colella: Sun., 7:30.

Live On Stage: Bryan Arts and Education Auditorium, 120 S. Beech St., Bryan; 636-3550 or 636-7099/​wccca-los.org; Empire Trio, formerly known as O Sole Trio: Tue., 7:30.

Summer Music Series: the Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg; the Skittle Bots: Sat.; Ben DeLong Band: Wed., 11:30 a.m.-1:30.

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre: 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; Kem with special guest Tamia: Fri., 8.

The Ark: 316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; 734-763-8587; all concerts at 8 unless noted; Joe and the Ruckus and Tea & Sympathy: Thu.​​​; the Second City-Night 1: Fri.; the Second City-Night 2: Sat.; the Foghorn Stringband: Mon.; David Bromberg: Tue.; Kittel & Co.: Wed.

Kerrytown Concert House: 415 N. Fourth Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-769-2999; all concerts at 8 unless noted; the Thollem/​Alwin/​Michalowski Trio: Thu.; Yang and Olivia The 5,000 Mile Journey: Sun., 7:30.

Royal Oak Music Theatre: 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak, Mich.; 248-399-2980; Silverstein and the Amity Affliction : Thu., doors open at 6.

ETC.

Events

Dance Party Back To The ’ 90s: Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania; 381-8851/​etix.com; Featuring DJ Jason Kelley: Fri., doors open at 7. Must be 21 years or older.

Greek-American Festival: Greek Orthodox Community Center, entrance at Walnut and Summit Sts.; toledogreekfest.com; Food tent, beer, pastries, vendors, and more: Fri., 11 a.m.-10; Sat., 2-10; Sun., noon-6.

Black Swamp Arts Festival: Historic Downtown Bowling Green; blackswampfest.org; Arts and live music, food trucks and other food vendors, and more: Fri., 4-midnight; Sat., 8:30 a.m.-midnight; Sun., 10 a.m.-5. Shuttle available. Visit website for schedules and details.

Latin-American Festival: Promenade Park, 400 Water St.; homeboyshaven.wixsite.com/​main; Performances by the Latin Breed, La Traizion, Vicio, Grupo Dezeo, and the JT Hayden Band, dunk booth, bike show, food vendors, and more: Sat., gate opens at 2, music 3-midnight. Tickets: $30 at the gate.

Competition Corvette Clubs Car Show/​Cruise-in: Jim White Honda, 1505 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee; All make and model, live DJ, inflatables for kids, food trucks, and more: Sat., 9 a.m.-3, registration 9 a.m.-noon and awards at 4.

Great Lakes Jazz Festival: Ottawa Park Amphitheater, 2205 Kenwood Blvd.; Performances by Theresa Harris with Mixed Company (noon), Soundproof (1:30), the Movement Simply (2:45), fo/​mo/​deep (4), jazz pianist Bob Baldwin with guest vocalist Kathy Kosins (5:30), and Four80East (7), food trucks, and vendors: Sat., noon-8. Bring you own lawn chairs. Free parking available at Ottawa Park. If it rains, festival will be moved indoors to the Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, 6831 Convent Blvd., Sylvania.

Apple Festival: Erie Orchards and Cider Mill, 1235 Erie Rd., Erie; 734-848-4518; Apple picking, pony/​hay rides, crafters, corn maze, inflatables, and animal center: Sat., 9 a.m.-7; Sun., 11 a.m.-6.

Czech Dancers Polka Club Dance: Czech Hall, corner of S.R. 109 and 120, Seward, Ohio; 517-443-5523; Millie and the Czech Us Out Polka Band: Sun., 2-6. Food available.

Finders Keepers Vintage Market: The Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., Maumee; local boutiques, upscale handmade, harvest tables, food trucks, salvaged finds, jewelry, organic products, live music, and more: Sun., 10 a.m.-4. General admission: $5.

Clawson Record and CD Show: 870 N. Main St., Clawson, Mich.; Clawson Knights of Columbus, 870 N. Main St., Clawson, Mich.; 734-604-2540; Sun., 10 a.m.-4. General admission $3 at 10 a.m. and early admission $15 at 8 a.m.

Learning

History Roundtable: Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont; 332-2081; Local historian Mike Gilbert shares fascinating stories of local and national history during this popular series: Sat., 10-11:30 a.m.

Stargazing and planetarium programs

Ritter Planetarium: University of Toledo, 2801 W. Bancroft St.: 530-2650; Chasing the Ghost Particle from the South Pole to the Edge of the Universe: Fri., 7:30; One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Big Adventure: Sat., 1.

Museum of Natural History Planetarium and Dome Theater: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Expedition Reef: Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m.; Sky Tonight: Fri.-Sun., 12:30 and 2:30; Tales of Maya Skies: Fri.-Sun., 1:30.

Boats and ferries

Glass City Pearl: Promenade Park (foot of Jefferson Ave.); Lake Erie Yellow Perch Fishing Trips: Sun., 7 a.m.

Miller Ferries: 5174 E. Water St., end of State Rt. 53 North, off State Rt. 2; Port Clinton; Put-in-Bay, Middle Bass Island: Check website for daily schedules.

Sandpiper: docked at 1 Jefferson Ave. and Water St.; reservations 537-1212; Picnic Lunch Cruise: Thu., 11:30 a.m.; Friday Night Family Cruise: Fri., 6; Discover the River: Sat., 10 a.m.; Sunset Cruise and City Lights: Sun., 7; Glass City River Wall Watch Tours: Mon., 10 a.m.

Bus and train rides

Firelands Adventure Bus Tours: Jackson St. Pier, Downtown Sandusky; 734-9283; Underground Railroad, Western Wineries, Fall Spirit Tour, and other options: daily, 11 a.m. and 2. Visit website for details and prices.

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation and Museum: 12505 County Rd. 99, Findlay; 423-2995; Quarter scale train rides, model train displays, museum tours, games, play area, and more: Hours: Sat., Sun., 1-4.

FUN PLACES

Northwest Ohio

Perrysburg Farmers’ Market: Louisiana Ave. at Second St., historic downtown Perrysburg; 874-9147; More than 50 merchants specializing in fresh produce, plants, and food trucks: Thu., 3-8. Rain or shine.

Toledo Farmers’ Market: 525 Market St.; 255-6765; Hours: Sat., 8 a.m.-2.

Marblehead Farmers’ Market: Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., Marblehead, Ohio; Sat., 9 a.m.-noon.

Whitehouse Farmers’ Market: along the Wabash Cannonball Trail, near the Depot, Whitehouse; 877-5383; Sat., 10 a.m.-2.

Red Bird Sylvania Farmers’ Market: 5422 Main St. (in the parking lot of the East Campus of St. Joseph Parish), Sylvania; Local produce, bakery goods, food trucks, live entertainment, and more: Tue., 4-7.

Bowling Green Farmers’ Market: 201 S. Main St. (corner of Clough St. and Main St.), Bowling Green; 352-5059; Wed., 4-7.

Westgate Farmers’ Market: Westgate Shopping Center, 3408 W. Central Ave.; 255-6765; Wed. 3-7. Weather permitting.

Food Trucks at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts: University of Findlay (parking lot), 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay; 423-2787; Wed., 11 a.m.

African Safari Wildlife Park: 267 S. Lightner Rd., Port Clinton; 732-3606; Hours: Thu., Fri., Mon.-Wed., 10 a.m.-5 (last car admitted at 4); Sat., Sun., 9 a.m.-6 (last car admitted at 5).

American Civil War Museum of Ohio: 217 S. Washington, Tiffin; 455-9551; The Road to War: ongoing; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Fort Meigs Museum/​Fort and Visitor Center: 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 874-4121; Hours: Wed.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

The Ghostly Manor Thrill Center: 3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky; 626-4467; Ghostly Manor, Escape Room, Lazer Maze, VR Gaming, Skateworld, XD 4D Theater, Mini Golf, bounce house and play area: Hours: daily, noon-8.

Glass Heritage Gallery: 109 N. Main St., Fostoria; 435-5077; Fostoria glass: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4.

Hancock Historical Museum: 422 W. Sandusky St., Findlay; 423-4433; Historic Barn Tour: Sat., 10 a.m.-4; Findlay Rocks: 1960s Garage Bands, exhibit looks at most popular bands from 1960 through 1969 and the venues they played their music to dancing crowds of teens: through Dec.; Hours: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4; Sun., 1-4.

Imagination Station: 1 Discovery Way (Adams and Summit streets); 244-2674; ZIP Code Matters in the KeyBank Discovery Theater: Fri.-Sun., 6:30; A Night of Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder, uncover the clues and solve this whodunit thriller, guests are encouraged to dress in their 1940s Hollywood glam (ticket event): Sat., 6-10; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Henry County Historical Society Dr. John Bloomfield Home and Carriage House (circa 1879) Museum: 229 W. Clinton St., Napoleon; 592-8006; Hours: Thu., 1-6.

The Lathrop House , Sylvania’s link to the Underground Railroad: Harroun Park, 5416 Main St., Sylvania; 517-5533; Hours: Sun., 1-4.

Mad River and NKP Railroad Museum: 233 York St., Bellevue, Ohio; 483-2222; Hours: Sat., Sun., noon-4.

Maritime Museum of Sandusky: 125 Meigs St., Sandusky; 624-0274; Underground Railroad Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Mazza Museum of International Art from Children’s Picture Books: University of Findlay’s Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, Findlay; 434-5521; Hours: Wed.-Fri.​, noon-5; Sun., 1-4.

Merry-Go-Round Museum: 301 Jackson St., Sandusky; 626-6111; Hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-4; Sun., noon-4.

National Museum of the Great Lakes, the S.S. Col. James M. Schoonmaker, and Tug Ohio: 1701 Front St.; 214-5000; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5. Last boarding on the boats, 4.

Northcoast Veterans Museum and Memorial: Williams Park, 411 N. Main St., Gibsonburg, Ohio; 332-5912; Military displays, memorabilia, military accessories from the Civil War through present: ongoing; Hours: Mon., 5:30-8.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums: Spiegel Grove, Fremont; 332-2081; “Mustering Memory: 160 Years of Saluting the Civil War”: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Sandusky County Historical Society Museum: 514 Birchard Ave., Fremont; 332-0303; Hours: Wed., 1-4.

Schedel Arboretum and Gardens: 19255 W. Portage South River Rd., Elmore; 862-3182; Hours: Thu., 10 a.m.-8; Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 (last admission 3:30); Sun., noon-4 (last admission 3:30).

The Spafford House Museum: 27340 W. River Rd., Perrysburg; 931-0910/​perrysburgmuseum.com; Native American, school, military, police, and fire rooms: Hours: Fri., Sat., noon-5; Sun., 1-5.

Sylvania Heritage Center Museum /​Cooke-Kuhlman House: 5717 N. Main St., Sylvania; ​517-5533; Hours: Sat., 11 a.m.-2; Sun., 1-4.

Tiffin Glass Museum: 25 S. Washington, Tiffin; 448-0200; Glassware made by the artisans from the factory’s nearly hundred-year history, memorabilia and historical documents from the factory’s beginning in 1889 until its closing in 1984; Hours: Wed.-Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Botanical Garden: 5403 Elmer Dr.; 407-9810/​ranger407-9718; Hours: daily, 7 a.m. to dusk.

Toledo Firefighters Museum: 918 Sylvania Ave.; 478-3473; Hours: Sat., noon-4.

Toledo Museum of Art: 2445 Monroe St.; 255-8000; Hours: Thu., Sun., Wed., 11 a.m.-5; Fri., Sat., 11 a.m.-8.

Wakeman Archival Research Center: Wakeman Hall, 401 Farnsworth Rd., Waterville; 878-3425; Records of Waterville organizations, businesses, churches, schools and more, family files, and local history: Hours: Wed., 10 a.m.-2.

Williams Park in Gibsonburg: Rt. 300, Gibsonburg; 849-3048/​637-2634; Sculpture in the Village, Veterans Memorial, and Public Safety Service Memorial (sculptural replica of New World Trade Center and antenna from the North Tower): Hours: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Wolcott Heritage Center: Maumee Valley Historical Society, 1035 River Rd., Maumee; 893-9602; Guided Tours: Sat., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30.

Wood County Historical Center and Museum: 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green; 352-0967; The Mary and Carl Bach Story: ongoing; Hours: Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4; Sat., Sun., 1-4.

Michigan

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum: 220 E. Ann St., Ann Arbor; 734-995-5439; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Detroit Historical Museum: 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-1805/​tickets 313-833-0277; American’s Motor City: ongoing; Automotive Showcase; ongoing; Boom Town: Detroit in the 1920s; ongoing; Hours: Thu.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., 1-5.

Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne: 6325 W. Jefferson, Detroit; Hours: Sat., Sun., 10 a.m.-4 (guided tours Sat., 11 a.m. and 2).

Dossin Great Lakes Museum: 100 Strand Drive, Belle Isle, Detroit; 313-833-5538; Maritime Miniatures: The Art of the Ship Model: ongoing; the Richard and Jane Manoogian Ship Model Showcase: ongoing; Hours: Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5.

Hidden Lake Gardens and the Conservatory: 6214 Monroe Rd. (M-50), Tipton, Mich.; 517-431-2060; Gardens and Grounds: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 (entry gates close at 4:30); Conservatory and Bonsai Courtyard: Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens: 1800 N. Dixboro Rd., Ann Arbor; 734-647-7600; Inspired by Nature: 20 Years of Art by Hava Gurevich: through Sun.; Gardens hours: Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-8; Sun., 10 a.m.-4:30; Conservatory closed on Mondays; Arboretum/​Trails: daily, sunrise to sunset.

Monroe County Historical Museum: 126 S. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-240-7780; General George A. Custer and Family Exhibit: ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5; Sun., noon-5.

Motown Historical Museum: 2648 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 313-875-2264; Hours: Wed.-Sun., 10 a.m.-6.

Museum of Natural History: University of Michigan, Biological Sciences Building, 1105 N. University Ave., Ann Arbor; 734-764-0478; Unseen Worlds by Jim Cogswell: ongoing; Evolution: Life through Time; ongoing; Hours: Tue.-Sun., 10 a.m.-4.

Old Mill Museum: 242 Toledo St., Dundee, Mich.; 734-529-8596/​ museum@dundeeoldmill.com ; Hours: Fri.-Mon., noon-4.

River Raisin National Battlefield Park: 1403 E. Elm Ave., Monroe; 734-243-7136; Park trails, parking lots, grounds and pavilion hours: daily, sunrise to sunset. Visitor’s Center: daily, 10 a.m.-6.

William G. Thompson House Museum and Gardens: 101 Summit St., Hudson, Mich.; 517-448-8125; Hours: Mon., Wed., Fri., 12:30-3:30.