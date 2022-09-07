ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a 12-team football playoff impacts the Mid-American Conference

By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 2 days ago

Northwestern coach Gary Barnett made one of college football’s most unrealistic declarations when he told the crowd at a basketball game in 1992 that he was going to “take the purple to Pasadena.”

Incredibly, he made good on his promise, as the Wildcats won the Big Ten in 1995 and played in the Rose Bowl.

An even more outlandish occurrence is inevitable: a Mid-American Conference school reaching the College Football Playoff.

With the announcement last week that a 12-team playoff is coming, perhaps as soon as the 2024 season, and that the top six conference champions will receive automatic bids, coaches and administrators from DeKalb to Buffalo are re-evaluating their commitment to football.

“We’ve got a realistic path now to the playoff,” Toledo athletic director Bryan Blair said. “That motivates and excites a lot of fans and student-athletes. In addition to setting the MAC championship as a goal and a bowl, now we can set making the College Football Playoff as a realistic goal. It’s not pie in the sky.”

Dating to the creation of the Bowl Championship Series in 1998, four MAC schools would have qualified for a 12-team playoff: Marshall (1999), Miami (2003), Northern Illinois (2012), and Western Michigan (2016). Boise State would have made it in eight of 24 seasons, evidence that dominating a Group of Five conference could reap significant rewards in the 12-team playoff era.

“It provides hope. Any time there’s hope in anything, you can connect to it,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “Now you can create a vision on what that may end up being. Then there’s sharing that vision and connecting to it. It opens up possibilities, and I think it’s great for college football.”

The four-team playoff has been a party for the elite. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma have accounted for 21 of 32 bids — more than 65 percent. The Crimson Tide, Tigers, and Buckeyes have won six of eight national championships since the introduction of the four-team playoff. Not only does the addition of more schools increase the sport’s popularity in different regions of the country, it makes November MACtion games truly relevant.

“I think it strengthens the value of the whole regular season, and I think fans will be even more so engaged,” said Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, who chairs the playoff board. “As you get into the season, how your team is doing, it makes your regular season games more exciting because they almost become playoff games just in themselves, that if you win this game it’ll better position you to make it into the national tournament. I think it’s going to be just wonderful for all of our fans, for all of college football across the entire nation.”

One of the biggest fallacies in sports is about college football. It goes something like this: “The beauty of college football is that every team has a chance.”

It’s not true, though.

Plenty of undefeated or one-loss Group of Five teams have been squeezed out.

A team from outside the major conferences hasn’t won a national title since Brigham Young in 1984. No G5 teams ever played in a BCS championship game, and Cincinnati is the only G5 team to make the four-team playoff.

Toledo could give Ohio State its only loss of the season, finish undefeated, and still be left out of this year’s playoff. But that scenario would never happen under the 12-team format, which is why Group of Five conferences were as big of winners as the Ohio States, Alabamas, and Georgias that will miss the playoff one out of every 10 years.

“This brings everyone into play, “ MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. “The committee was thoughtful in what they did in keeping more teams in the hunt for a playoff spot later into the season, increasing interest, bringing value, all sorts of things like that. It’s a win-win.”

In 2012, Boise State would have gotten in at No. 19. Northern Illinois would have been in that same season. The Huskies were not undefeated and neither was Miami in 2003.

“This idea that we have to be absolutely perfect, that was the case with the four-team playoff. Now, you just have to be a really good team and let the landscape fall as it may,” Blair said.

Ironically, college football is becoming more democratic as college basketball, the sport with the most egalitarian postseason, discusses closing off access to mid-majors.

For undefeated or one-loss MAC school in late October and beyond, simply being in the playoff discussion will be valuable. The team will be discussed on national TV, their highlights will be shown, and their merit will be debated ad nauseam on debate shows that embrace screaming. The brand-building opportunity is legitimate. Just ask Boise State.

One report estimated each MAC school could be in line for an additional $4 million per year under the new playoff TV contract. And something that could be even more treasured than actual money is hosting a home playoff game. The expectation is that seeds 5 through 8 will host on-campus games in the first round.

The time is coming. A MAC team will be in the College Football Playoff. And it won’t be a one-hit wonder.

“We talked about it at our staff meeting,” Blair said. “I talked about it at the Downtown Coaches Association. And I will continue to talk about it. Our goal will always be the MAC championship. But now you can tag on having a chance to play for the national title. That’s huge.”

