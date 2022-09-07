ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lourdes announces interim leader

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

Lourdes University officials announced the appointment of an interim leader Wednesday in preparation for the approaching retirement of President Mary Ann Gawelek.

Terry Keller, who most recently managed Lourdes’ academic programs, will serve as interim president following Ms. Gawelek’s last day on Sept. 30, according to a news release. Her retirement was announced roughly a week ago.

Ms. Gawelek began her tenure as Lourdes’ 10th president July of 2016 after serving as provost for Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. At that time she replaced former president David Livingston, who left Lourdes to become president at Lewis University in suburban Chicago.

During her time as president, Ms. Gawelek is credited for helping Lourdes establish its first doctoral program — the online doctor of nursing practice — as well as achieve its 10-year accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission, and receive accreditation to transition its nurse anesthesia master of science in nursing program to a doctor of nursing practice degree. Academic programs created during her tenure include bachelor of science degrees in computer science, craft beverages, and exercise science

Mr. Keller, like Ms. Gawelek, is coming into the top leadership role after having served as a provost and previously served in leadership roles at Lourdes that include dean of the College of Social Sciences and vice president of academic affairs, according to the news release.  He is credited for designing and overseeing the university’s Ireland study abroad program as well as helping establish the Lourdes’ bachelor of science in craft beverages program.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Keller and continuing to provide an excellent education for Lourdes students,” Trustees Chairman William Carroll said in the news release. “An executive search firm will be hired with an extensive presidential search to follow [and] the search will be open and we invite all qualified candidates to apply.”

