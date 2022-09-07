Read full article on original website
City of Champaign offering yard waste disposal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at […]
What to Do on Grandparents Day in Champaign-Urbana
Grandparents Day is coming up on the second Sunday of September and we have some ideas on how to spend it with the grandparents in your life. Any day is a great day to plan an activity with your kids and the grandparents in your life. In celebration of Grandparents’ Day (always the second Sunday in September), there are some great low-cost events happening in Champaign-Urbana and beyond that you may want to pencil in!
Weekender: September 9-11
Celebrate a new season, Krannert Center, 5:30 p.m., free. One of C-U's most cherished institutons is back this Friday. Krannert Center kicks off its new season with a party, with musical guests Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Gracie and Rachel, Cotton Candy Theremin, and The Soul Rebels. The event is in the lobby, and totally free — unless you're getting some wine. That will cost you, unfortunately. (SW)
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Sidney Dairy Barn gets new owner
, Ill. (WCIA) -- We've reported on the selling of the beloved Sidney Dairy Barn. Today, we caught up with the old and new owner. They say many people questioned the future of the ice cream shop, but outgoing owner, Dennis Riggs, says it's in good hands.
Tom Bruno is not seeking re-election to the Champaign City Council
In the municipal elections of Spring 2023, there will be three at-large city council seats up for grabs in Champaign. Two current at-large members: Will Kyles and Matthew Gladney will be running again. However, Tom Bruno, who has been a member of the Champaign City Council since 1997(!) has announced that he will be not be running again. From the News-Gazette article:
Proposed new wind turbine project in Piatt County
It would be a 300-megawatt farm. If approved, it would break ground next year.
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
North Vermilion Family Dental along with Danville Family Dental to Host Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10th 8am-12pm
THE FOLLOWING IS A NORTH VERMILLION FAMILY DENTAL RELEASE. Danville IL. – Residents in the Danville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at North Vermilion Family Dental on Saturday, September 10. Dr. Vishal Kalavadiaand Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington and the team at North...
Several deer found dead in Urbana park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
New rules for the Recycling Center
Lake Land College (LLC) released a statement on Aug.14, 2022 concerning the items being brought to the Recycling Center. The new rule states that users should not put items that are in plastic bags, in the bins. However, using a cardboard box or simply dumping the recyclables is acceptable. According to Kimberly Wellbaum, the facility coordinator for LLC, the bags get wrapped up in the mechanics of the sorting machine.
Champaign Police reveal new details about shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have released new information about a shooting that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said the two victims are a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were pulling into a driveway […]
Decatur "poised" to produce EV components
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – T/CCI announced earlier this week that it will retool its Decatur plant to produce compressors for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. It may not be the last if Decatur can attract other companies to produce components for the (EV) marketplace. “There’s a lot of opportunity,”...
United Way Food Boxes Set to Help Families this Weekend
September 8, 2022 – The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is partnering with The Community Foundation of Macon County, Crossing Healthcare, Central Illinois Foodbank, and Neuhoff Media for a drive-up food box distribution event. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the first 500 families to stop...
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
