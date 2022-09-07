ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Columbia University

Exploring Actionable Solutions for Water Security

Many challenges triggered by the climate crisis hinge on the same element: water. Climate change is exacerbating water issues through increased pollution, floods, storms, and droughts, while aging infrastructure around the country is making it harder for communities to deal with these issues. On September 20, leading stakeholders from federal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers

New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Building something better: How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times

Americans don’t agree on much these days, but many feel that the U.S. is on the wrong track and the future is bleak. In a time of unprecedented division, rising inequality and intensifying climate change, it’s easy to feel that progress is impossible. In fact, models exist all around us for building safer and more equitable spaces where people can thrive. We are sociologists who study organizational systems, political and economic institutions and environmental justice. In our new book, “Building Something Better: Environmental Crises and the Promise of Community Change,” we explore how people adapt to crises and thrive...
ADVOCACY
#Postdoctoral Research#Columbia University#Online Application#College#The Earth Institute
US News and World Report

These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields

If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
COLLEGES
psychologytoday.com

The Values That Guide Public Health

Public health embraces the three key values of freedom, equity, and the pursuit of truth. The ideas that form the intellectual grounding for public health are largely a product of the European Enlightenment. Societies organizing around the support of human rights inform the core principles of public health. Throughout history,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society

TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
SOCIETY

