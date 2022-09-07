Read full article on original website
Columbia University
Exploring Actionable Solutions for Water Security
Many challenges triggered by the climate crisis hinge on the same element: water. Climate change is exacerbating water issues through increased pollution, floods, storms, and droughts, while aging infrastructure around the country is making it harder for communities to deal with these issues. On September 20, leading stakeholders from federal...
investing.com
Hawsons Iron appoints Paul Cassano to lead project team and oversee bankable feasibility study
Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has tapped Paul Cassano to lead the Hawsons Iron project team as project director. Cassano is an experienced mining executive with more than 30 years in executive general management, operations management and technical roles in the mining and resources sectors. Extensive experience. His extensive experience includes...
Phys.org
New guidance published on how to best support qualitative researchers
New guidance—devised by a group of twelve researchers from various disciplines and institutions—is published today in the International Journal of Qualitative Methods. It provides diverse experiences from the co-authors about their research into sensitive, challenging, and difficult areas, and suggests practical principles to overcome issues to ensure the highest safety and well-being of qualitative researchers in the field.
Building something better: How community organizing helps people thrive in challenging times
Americans don’t agree on much these days, but many feel that the U.S. is on the wrong track and the future is bleak. In a time of unprecedented division, rising inequality and intensifying climate change, it’s easy to feel that progress is impossible. In fact, models exist all around us for building safer and more equitable spaces where people can thrive. We are sociologists who study organizational systems, political and economic institutions and environmental justice. In our new book, “Building Something Better: Environmental Crises and the Promise of Community Change,” we explore how people adapt to crises and thrive...
Early Career Scholars program supports new faculty on tenure track
Ohio State’s Provost’s Early Career Scholars program, open to both incoming and current assistant professors from all disciplines who are on a tenure track, has selected its first cohort of scholars. Credit: Courtesy of Ohio State.
US News and World Report
These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields
If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
psychologytoday.com
The Values That Guide Public Health
Public health embraces the three key values of freedom, equity, and the pursuit of truth. The ideas that form the intellectual grounding for public health are largely a product of the European Enlightenment. Societies organizing around the support of human rights inform the core principles of public health. Throughout history,...
studyfinds.org
Helping doesn’t help: Policies that promote ‘distributive justice’ don’t benefit society
TOKYO, Japan — There’s an old saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats,” meaning that improving one thing generally benefits all aspects connected to it. So, what happens when you only try to improve one aspect of society — like income inequality? A new study finds policies which specifically focus on benefiting the least advantaged members of society don’t end up helping everyone else.
